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Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan taken back to prison from hospital, party spokesman says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan taken back to prison from hospital, party spokesman says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 21, 2026

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Politics Law South Asia Pakistan

Pakistan ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan Returned to Prison After Hospital Visit

Imran Khan's Hospital Transfer and Return to Prison

Background of Imran Khan's Imprisonment

LAHORE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been moved back to prison after spending a few hours overnight at a hospital, a spokesman for his party said on Friday. 

Khan, 73, was transferred to a hospital in Islamabad early on Friday for ​medical examination, following a Supreme Court order this week.

Party Confirmation and Prison Details

A spokesperson for Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, confirmed that the former prime minister had been taken back to Adiala prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Legal and Political Context

Allegations and Government Response

Khan has been ⁠imprisoned since ​August 2023. He says the cases against ​him are politically motivated, an accusation the government denies.

Health Concerns and Medical Reports

His lawyers say his health has deteriorated in prison ‌and ⁠that he has lost significant vision in his right eye. The government has said medical reports disclosed no condition requiring immediate treatment.

Supreme Court Order for Medical Examination

In its order on Tuesday, the Supreme Court told authorities to transfer Khan to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad within 48 hours and ⁠allow him access to a medical panel that includes his personal physician.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari; Writing by Hritam Mukherjee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Supreme Court ordered Imran Khan’s transfer to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours for medical evaluation and allowed involvement of his personal physician and sister in the process. (geo.tv)
  • He was moved to the hospital early on August 21 but returned to Adiala prison after a few hours, as confirmed by PTI spokesmen. (apnews.com)
  • Khan’s health — particularly declining vision in his right eye — remains a flashpoint. PTI argues his condition requires ongoing medical attention, while the government asserts existing reports show no condition needing immediate care. (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Imran Khan moved from prison to hospital?
Imran Khan was moved to a hospital in Islamabad for a medical examination following a Supreme Court order.
Has Imran Khan returned to prison?
Yes, after spending a few hours overnight at the hospital, Imran Khan was taken back to Adiala prison.
What does Imran Khan say about the charges against him?
Imran Khan says the cases against him are politically motivated, which the government denies.
What is known about Imran Khan's health condition in prison?
His lawyers claim his health has deteriorated and he has lost significant vision in his right eye, but government medical reports found no condition needing immediate treatment.

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