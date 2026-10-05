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Teenager has hand blown off during French school protests, official says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Teenager has hand blown off during French school protests, official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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15-Year-Old Loses Hand in French School Protests After Stun Grenade Blast

Incident Overview and Investigation

(Corrects attribution to teenager picking up stun grenade to La Voix du Nord, not the prefect)

Details of the Incident

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A 15-year-old protesting against France's dilapidated and understaffed schools had his hand blown off on Monday in the northern town of Lens, the local prefect François-Xavier Lauch said.

Source of Information

Local newspaper La Voix du Nord reported that the teenager lost his hand after picking up a police stun grenade.

Official Response

Lauch said an investigation into the incident had been opened.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Gabriel Stargardter and Richard Lough)

Key Takeaways

  • The incident occurred around 10:30 AM near lycée Auguste Béhal in Lens during nationwide protests over under-resourced schools; the teenager was rushed to a hospital in Lille.
  • The protests, which began September 21 in Créteil, have since spread across France, with over 1,000 schools affected and the government describing the unrest as shifting into “urban violence.”
  • Authorities have initiated investigations into this specific incident and broader concerns over protests and police responses amid mounting tensions over dilapidated school infrastructure and staffing shortages.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the French school protests in Lens?
A 15-year-old protesting in Lens lost his hand after picking up a police stun grenade.
What caused the injury to the teenager?
The injury was caused by a police stun grenade that the teenager picked up during the protests.
Who is investigating the incident in Lens?
Local authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.
What were the French students protesting about?
The protests were about the dilapidated and understaffed condition of French schools.

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