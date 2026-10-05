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Soccer-Liverpool match looms but Man City will know what to expect at Anfield

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Liverpool Awaits Manchester City at Anfield After Financial Breach Verdict

Manchester City Faces Hostile Reception Following Financial Breach Verdict

Oct 5 (Reuters) -

Manchester City face a hostile reception at Liverpool on Sunday in their first game since being found guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, though how much the verdict will affect the leaders remains unclear.

Fan Reactions and Rivalry Intensify

Fan chatrooms have been humming with opinion and invective but that is nothing new when it comes to relations between the old rivals. 

The "sham" commercial contract case has hung over the Premier League for years and may rumble on for some time yet after City filed an appeal.

Just how much it spills over into the stands at Anfield, and grounds beyond that over the course of the season, remains to be seen.

Expert Opinions on Anfield Atmosphere

"If they want an understanding of how angry the game is going to be, then Anfield will tell them like you would never believe," former Manchester United captain and England defender Gary Neville declared recently on The Overlap podcast.

"I suspect there may be banners, there will certainly be chanting. There will be a reception like you have never seen for them at Anfield...it will be a brutal day." 

Merseyside Police said there would be an appropriate policing operation in place on the day.

Financial Breach Charges and Their Impact

City Charged

Other commentators said that Liverpool supporters had been calling City cheats since they were charged by the Premier League in February 2023.

"Man City players already know what rival fans will do amid charges fallout," read a headline in the Manchester Evening news on Monday.

"City players won't necessarily be walking into anything new when they resume their club duties this weekend,"  wrote the paper's chief City reporter.

"It is not going to be pretty, but it will be a surprise if it catches the players off guard given how used to the abuse they are."

Current Premier League Standings

City are unbeaten and three points clear of champions Arsenal at the top of the table, five ahead of third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

They are likely to still be top by the time of Sunday's match even if Arsenal beat Leeds United on Saturday, given the four-goal difference between them. 

Liverpool Fans' Perspective

One contributor on the lfcreds.com website said the best response was for Liverpool to beat City on the field and the fans to make their feelings heard inside Anfield on the day.

"Could this be one of the first games that pretty much everyone in the country wants us to win?," asked another.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • An independent commission ruled Manchester City guilty of serious financial rule breaches spanning nine seasons, involving ‘sham’ commercial contracts to inflate revenues—City has lodged an appeal by October 2, 2026. (premierleague.com)
  • The verdict implicates manipulation of over £800–900 million through false sponsorships, marking one of English football’s biggest governance scandals. (breakingviews.com)
  • Gary Neville warned on The Overlap podcast that Anfield will deliver a “brutal” reception—expect chanting, banners, and a charged atmosphere that ‘will tell them like you would never believe.’ (anfieldindex.com)
  • Despite the off-field turmoil, City remain unbeaten and top of the Premier League table with a three-point lead over Arsenal and a five-point advantage over third-placed Brighton. (fourfourtwo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Manchester City facing a hostile reception at Anfield?
Manchester City are set to face a hostile crowd at Liverpool due to their recent guilty verdict for serious breaches of Premier League financial rules.
How might the Premier League verdict affect Man City's performance?
It's unclear how the financial verdict will impact Man City, but players are said to be used to negative attention and crowd hostility.
What measures are being taken for security at the Liverpool vs Man City match?
Merseyside Police have stated that an appropriate policing operation will be in place for the match.
What is the reaction among Liverpool fans to the Man City financial breaches?
Liverpool fans have expressed anger online, with many wanting to see City defeated on the field and vocalizing their feelings at Anfield.
Are Manchester City players expected to be surprised by the crowd reaction?
Commentators suggest Man City players won't be surprised, as they are accustomed to abuse and hostile receptions after the charges.

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