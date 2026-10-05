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Judge sets new US trial in Lockerbie bombing case for January 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Lockerbie Bombing Trial Delayed, New US Court Date Set for January 2027

US Court Proceedings and Timeline for Lockerbie Bombing Case

Background of the Lockerbie Bombing

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A US judge on Monday set a January 2027 trial for a former Libyan intelligence operative accused of building the bomb that brought down Pan Am flight ​103 over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988.

Delay and Reasons for Postponement

The trial of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi in Washington federal court was postponed in August days before it was set to begin after defense lawyers said they needed additional time to review newly disclosed evidence in the case.

New Trial Date and Court Details

US District Judge Dabney Friedrich on Monday set jury selection to begin on January 19, 2027.

Charges and Allegations

Defendant's Plea

Mas'ud has pleaded not guilty to two criminal charges related to the destruction of the aircraft resulting in ​death. Prosecutors allege he engineered the bomb that felled Pan Am flight 103 minutes after takeoff from London on December 21, 1988, killing 270 people.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Andrew Goudsward, editing by Michelle Nichols )

Key Takeaways

  • Jury selection in the U.S. Lockerbie bombing trial is now set for January 19, 2027, after an August 2026 postponement due to newly disclosed evidence
  • This marks the first U.S. trial in the Lockerbie case; Mas’ud, charged in 2020, has pleaded not guilty to aircraft destruction resulting in death
  • The Pan Am 103 bombing in December 1988 killed 270 people and initially led to a 2000 trial of two Libyan agents in the Netherlands

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is standing trial in the Lockerbie bombing case?
Former Libyan intelligence operative Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi is standing trial.
Why was the Lockerbie bombing trial postponed?
The trial was postponed so defense lawyers could review newly disclosed evidence.
When is the new trial date for the Lockerbie bombing case?
Jury selection will begin on January 19, 2027.
What charges is Mas'ud facing in the Lockerbie bombing case?
He faces two criminal charges related to the destruction of the aircraft resulting in death.
How many people died in the Pan Am flight 103 bombing?
The bombing killed 270 people in 1988.

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