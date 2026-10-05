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Soccer-England boss Tuchel says Scott can challenge Rice for midfield spot - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-England boss Tuchel says Scott can challenge Rice for midfield spot

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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England Manager Tuchel Sees Midfield Competition Between Rice and Scott

Tuchel Comments on England Midfield Options

Oct 5 (Reuters) - England manager Thomas Tuchel said Declan Rice faces competition for his midfield spot after Alex Scott delivered an impressive performance on his first international start in Saturday's 7-0 thrashing of Croatia.

Scott's Impact in the Nations League Match

With Rice having withdrawn from the squad, Bournemouth's Scott featured in midfield alongside Elliot Anderson for the Nations League match, and the pair dictated play despite being up against Croatian veterans Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic.

Tuchel on Rice's Position

When asked if Arsenal's Rice might be worried about his place in the team, Tuchel told reporters: "Of course, and he does, we need performances like this.

Importance of Squad Depth

"This is just the nature of it. We will not survive on two central midfielders.

"Declan knows about his importance, and he's one of the very best midfielders in Europe.

"Nothing will change that. But it's exactly what we need. We need more, more, more, more variety. We need more, more, more options. Then it's always about the guys who are in camp. Alex was in the highest level."

Upcoming Fixtures and Group Standing

England, second in their group behind World Cup winners Spain, host the Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Key Takeaways

  • Alex Scott’s impressive debut alongside Elliot Anderson against veterans Modrić and Kovačić demonstrates England’s growing midfield depth (theguardian.com)
  • Tuchel emphasised that while Rice remains one of Europe’s top midfielders, increased variety and competition are vital for England’s midfield resilience (theguardian.com)
  • Scott’s rapid rise—from debuting as a substitute against Czechia to starting and excelling against Croatia—highlights his readiness and potential impact (westeurope.englandfootball.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is challenging Declan Rice for a midfield spot in England's team?
Alex Scott is challenging Declan Rice for a midfield spot after impressing in the Nations League match against Croatia.
How did Alex Scott perform in his first international start?
Alex Scott delivered an impressive performance, helping England dominate Croatia 7-0 in the Nations League.
Which team did England face in the Nations League match?
England played against Croatia in the Nations League, winning 7-0.
When and where will England's next match take place?
England will host the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

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