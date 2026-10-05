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Yemeni government forces seize district by Bab el-Mandeb, military sources say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Yemeni government forces seize district by Bab el-Mandeb, military sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Finance Markets Middle East Oil Geopolitics

Yemeni Government Forces Regain Control of Bab el-Mandeb District

Strategic Developments in the Yemen Conflict

By Timour Azhari and Mohammed Ghobari

Government Forces Seize Key Positions

RIYADH, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces seized key positions on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Monday, military and government sources said, as they fought to reverse last month's advances by the Iran-backed Houthis and drive them from the vital waterway.

The government forces have taken large parts of Dhubab district, which overlooks Bab el-Mandeb, and are asserting full control over the area with heavy air support from a Saudi-led coalition, three military sources and one government source told Reuters.

Houthi-aligned media had earlier denied that government forces had made advances in the area.

Escalation and Regional Impact

Fighting has raged along several frontlines in Yemen for weeks after a dormant civil war erupted in a spillover from the US-Iran conflict, with the Houthis seeking to control the vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait and firing missiles and drones at Saudi cities and infrastructure.

With Gulf energy exports already restricted by Iran's closure of the Hormuz Strait, the fighting in Yemen has threatened another major oil export route, pushing up global prices and raising new risks in a region already aflame.

Yemeni Government Offensive and Saudi Support

The internationally recognised Yemeni government announced on Sunday the launch of its offensive to recapture territory, with President Rashad al-Alimi swearing to fight "until the country is liberated from the grip of the terrorist militia".

Saudi Arabia's Role in the Conflict

SAUDI ARABIA BACKS OFFENSIVE TO RETAKE TERRITORY

Saudi Arabia, which arms and trains Yemeni government forces, is backing the military campaign with air power and has sought logistical help from allies to push back the Houthis, restore free traffic in the Red Sea, and end the group's attacks on its territory.

Frontlines and Key Battlegrounds

While the war has raged on several frontlines in Yemen, the heaviest fighting has been in the southwest, both in the coastal area near the strait and in the hills around the city of Taiz, where the Houthis are trying to surround government forces.

A Houthi-run news agency on Monday cited a military source as saying that the group had driven government forces from the al-Mawasit district of Taiz province, reaching the home of Alimi, head of Yemen's interim presidential council.

The mountainous district sits close to the main road running from Taiz to Aden, the last route that government forces have had into the city, which has been on the frontlines since early in the civil war.

Background and Humanitarian Impact

Yemen's conflict began after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in the following year with an air campaign aimed at restoring the government and ousting the Iran-backed group. 

The fighting quickly ground to a bloody stalemate, with most frontlines stalled, leading to a major humanitarian crisis in what was already the poorest Arab state, until a ceasefire was agreed in 2022 that held until this summer.

(Reporting by Timour Azhari, Mohammed Ghobari and Jana Choukeir; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Aidan Lewis and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Government forces—including Southern Giants Brigades and Nation’s Shield—captured Dhubab and cut supply routes to the Bab el‑Mandeb Strait, supported by Saudi-led airpower (aa.com.tr).
  • This recapture undermines recent Houthi dominance over Red Sea strategic points such as Mokha, Perim, Zuqar, and island archipelagos that had granted them near control over Bab el‑Mandeb (thenationalnews.com).
  • The struggle for control of Bab el‑Mandeb poses significant risks to global energy supplies and shipping, particularly critical amid continued disruption of the Strait of Hormuz (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the strategic importance of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait?
The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a vital waterway for global energy exports, connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and affecting oil shipment routes.
Who supports the Yemeni government forces in Bab el-Mandeb?
Saudi Arabia backs the Yemeni government forces with air support, arms, training, and logistical assistance from allies.
What impact has the conflict had on oil export routes?
Fighting near Bab el-Mandeb threatens global oil export routes, contributing to higher prices and regional instability.
When did the latest offensive by Yemeni forces start?
The Yemeni government announced its new offensive to recapture territory on Sunday, prior to the report's release.
How did the Yemen conflict begin?
The conflict started when the Houthis seized Sanaa in 2014, leading to Saudi-led intervention in 2015 to restore the Yemeni government.

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