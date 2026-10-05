GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russian bomb factory acquiring Siemens technology amid sanctions - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image illustrating the Biysk Oleum Factory's acquisition of Siemens equipment via intermediaries, highlighting the circumvention of Western sanctions. This reflects ongoing military production efforts in Russia.
Headlines

Man who planned attack on Israeli embassy in London jailed for at least 20 years

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Crime security

Kuwaiti Man Jailed for 20 Years After Israeli Embassy Attack Plot in London

Details of the Embassy Attack Plot and Sentencing

Incident Overview

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A Kuwaiti man who tried to enter Israel's embassy in London armed with two knives and carrying a "martyrdom note" was sentenced to life in prison on Monday with a minimum term of 20 years after being convicted of preparing an act of terrorism.

Attempted Attack on the Embassy

Actions Taken by Abdullah Albadri

Abdullah Albadri, 34, attempted to breach the embassy's perimeter in west London in April 2025 before being stopped by armed police officers guarding the site.

Motivation and Evidence

Revenge for Gaza

Prosecutors said Albadri wanted to attack the embassy in revenge for Israel's actions in Gaza. Evidence presented at trial showed he had researched the embassy's location, carried two knives and was in possession of a note indicating his intention to die as a martyr.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

Trial and Conviction

A jury at London's Old Bailey found him guilty in May of preparing an act of terrorism and possessing two bladed articles.

Life Sentence Imposed

He was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 20 years for the terrorism offence.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Albadri, who entered the UK twice via small boats and was refused asylum, attempted on April 28, 2025, to climb the embassy fence armed and carrying a martyrdom note, aiming to exact revenge for Israel’s actions in Gaza (news.met.police.uk).
  • Swift intervention by armed diplomatic protection officers prevented him from entering the embassy and no one was injured (news.met.police.uk).
  • He was convicted at the Old Bailey in May 2026 of preparing terrorist acts and knife possession, and sentenced on October 5, 2026, to life with a minimum of 20 years—adjusted to about 18 years and 207 days considering time served (jewishnews.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was sentenced for the planned attack on the Israeli embassy in London?
Abdullah Albadri, a 34-year-old Kuwaiti man, was sentenced to life in prison for planning the attack.
What was Abdullah Albadri convicted of?
He was convicted of preparing an act of terrorism and possessing two bladed articles.
How long will Abdullah Albadri serve in prison?
He received a life sentence with a minimum term of 20 years.
What evidence was presented against Albadri?
Evidence included his research on the embassy's location, carrying two knives, and a martyrdom note.
Why did Albadri target the Israeli embassy?
He wanted to attack the embassy in revenge for Israel's actions in Gaza.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Teenager's hand blown off as French school protests enter third week

Teenager's hand blown off as French school protests enter third week

Image for UK police make 12 arrests after anti-migrant protest

UK police make 12 arrests after anti-migrant protest

Image for Soccer-Midfielder Scott withdraws from England squad due to injury

Soccer-Midfielder Scott withdraws from England squad due to injury

Image for Two men died in boat carrying migrants to Britain, French authorities say

Two men died in boat carrying migrants to Britain, French authorities say

Image for Teenager has hand blown off during French school protests, official says

Teenager has hand blown off during French school protests, official says

Image for Germany at risk of violent conflict with Russia, intelligence chief says

Germany at risk of violent conflict with Russia, intelligence chief says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Spain's Sanchez gambles on snap election after housing protests give rare boost
Spain's Sanchez gambles on snap election after housing protests give rare boost
Image for Factbox-What to know about Spain's November snap election
Factbox-What to know about Spain's November snap election
Image for Yemeni government forces advance to Bab el-Mandeb Strait
Yemeni government forces advance to Bab el-Mandeb Strait
Image for Ex-prince Andrew takes police to court over search warrants linked to Epstein
Ex-prince Andrew takes police to court over search warrants linked to Epstein
Image for Slovenian glacier could disappear in days, researchers say
Slovenian glacier could disappear in days, researchers say
Image for UK Green Party declares Zionism is racism, angering Israel
UK Green Party declares Zionism is racism, angering Israel
Image for Russia puts lives at risk across Europe with hybrid attacks, Kallas says
Russia puts lives at risk across Europe with hybrid attacks, Kallas says
Image for Kremlin declines comment on report that Ukraine talks are linked to multi-billion dollar oil deal
Kremlin declines comment on report that Ukraine talks are linked to multi-billion dollar oil deal
Image for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor takes police to court over Epstein files arrest
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor takes police to court over Epstein files arrest
Image for Spanish PM Sanchez calls snap election for November 29
Spanish PM Sanchez calls snap election for November 29
Image for October 7 families join election race with hope of healing Israel
October 7 families join election race with hope of healing Israel
Image for Leftist, nationalists set to win election for Bosnia's tripartite presidency
Leftist, nationalists set to win election for Bosnia's tripartite presidency
View All Headlines Posts