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Britain's Green Party votes to class Zionism as a form of racism - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's Green Party votes to class Zionism as a form of racism

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

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Britain's Green Party Classifies Zionism as Racism, Sparking Backlash

Green Party Vote and Reactions

By David Milliken

Green Party's Motion and Rationale

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Green Party voted on Sunday to class Zionism as a form of racism, drawing criticism from British Jews and from the Israeli government which said it now viewed the party as "a body that gives legitimacy to terrorism".

The party – which received 6% of the vote in national elections in 2024 – said it regarded Zionism as "an ethnonationalist political project" and repeated its call for Britain's Labour government to end all arms trade with Israel.

Party Statement and Policy Details

"The motion also restates the Green Party's backing for the right to self-determination and calls for the establishment of a single democratic state throughout historic Palestine," the party said in a statement.

The Debate Over Zionism

The definition of Zionism – which inspired the foundation of the modern state of Israel in the 20th century – and what it implies for the rights of non-Jews in Israel and neighbouring territory, is contentious. Jewish groups sometimes define it as a right to Jewish self-determination.

Internal Party Dynamics

The Green Party motion passed by a majority of 1,022 to 813 despite opposition from many senior figures. Party leader Zack Polanski, who is seeking election to Parliament on Thursday in former Prime Minister Keir Starmer's now-vacant London constituency, did not vote.

Reactions from Jewish Groups

The result was condemned by British Jewish groups.

Statements from Jewish Organizations

"The Green Party has made antisemitism party policy and become a racist party," the Movement for Progressive Judaism said, adding that the support of some Jews for the motion did not mean it would not be used to discriminate against others.

Context of the Vote

Mothin Ali, deputy leader of the Green Party and a supporter of the motion, told Sky News on Saturday that the heavy Palestinian death toll in Israel's conflict with Hamas – which followed the Palestinian militant group's deadly 2023 attack on an Israeli music festival – was the key context for the vote.

Ali's Explanation of the Motion

"The motion defines Zionism quite clearly. It defines it as an ethnonationalist movement. It defines it as ethnic cleansing. It defines it as genocide," Ali said.

Official Responses from Governments

Britain's government views Israeli settlers' actions in the West Bank as amounting to ethnic cleansing but has said courts must decide if other Israeli actions qualify as genocide.

Israeli Government's Reaction

Israel – which rejects claims of ethnic cleansing and genocide – called on Sunday for other British political parties to condemn the Green Party vote. "The Greens have adopted not only the green of Hamas, but also its ideology: the elimination of the State of Israel through armed struggle," it said.

Green Party Leadership's Position

Polanski and other senior Green Party figures said they would "continue to call out the heinous crimes of the Netanyahu government" and that "there is no conflict between supporting the rights of Palestinians and the rights of Jewish people".

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • At its Brighton conference, the Green Party passed the motion by 1,022 votes to 813, adopting a policy that equates Zionism with racism and calls for a single democratic Palestinian state with equal rights for all (theguardian.com).
  • Key party figures—including leader Zack Polanski—did not vote; four of the five Green MPs publicly opposed the motion, highlighting deep internal divisions (independent.co.uk).
  • The decision drew sharp condemnation from British Jewish groups and the Israeli government, which accused the party of legitimizing terrorism; the Greens defended their position as opposing state policy without targeting Jewish community rights (independent.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What decision did Britain's Green Party make regarding Zionism?
Britain's Green Party voted to class Zionism as a form of racism during a party meeting.
How did British Jewish groups respond to the Green Party's vote?
British Jewish groups condemned the vote, accusing the Green Party of making antisemitism a party policy.
What reasons did the Green Party give for their motion?
The Green Party described Zionism as an ethnonationalist political project, citing concerns over Palestinian deaths in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
What has been Israel's reaction to the Green Party's decision?
The Israeli government criticized the move and called for other UK political parties to condemn the Green Party's vote.
Did all Green Party leaders support the motion?
There was opposition from many senior figures and leader Zack Polanski did not vote on the motion.

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