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Kremlin declines comment on report that Ukraine talks are linked to multi-billion dollar oil deal - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin declines comment on report that Ukraine talks are linked to multi-billion dollar oil deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Finance News Geopolitics Energy Russia

Kremlin Withholds Comment on Ukraine Talks, Oil Deal Connection

Kremlin Response to Reports on US-Russia Negotiations

Official Kremlin Statement

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday declined to comment on a New York Times report that US-Russia talks on ending the war in Ukraine have expanded to include a multibillion-dollar oil deal.

Energy Cooperation Discussions

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, however, that energy cooperation was a topic of discussion between Russian and US negotiators.

Details of the Proposed Oil Deal

The proposed deal, the New York Times reported on the weekend, would benefit Middle Eastern business executives with ties to US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have travelled multiple times to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Key Takeaways

  • The reported oil deal involves Lukoil’s global assets—fields, refineries and gas stations—and requires approval from both the U.S. government and the Kremlin (investing.com).
  • Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who met with Putin on September 5, are linked through business networks to prospective Middle Eastern buyers in the deal—though there’s no evidence they personally profit (investing.com).
  • Despite the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the oil deal specifics, confirming only that energy cooperation was discussed in talks (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the Kremlin comment on the Ukraine talks and oil deal reports?
The Kremlin declined to comment on reports that Ukraine peace talks are linked to a multi-billion dollar oil deal.
Was energy cooperation discussed between US and Russian negotiators?
Yes, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that energy cooperation was a topic of discussion.
Who are some US negotiators mentioned in the talks?
Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, both with ties to Middle Eastern business executives, were mentioned.
Which publication reported the link between Ukraine talks and the oil deal?
The New York Times reported the possible link between Ukraine talks and a multi-billion dollar oil deal.

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