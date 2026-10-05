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Former Prince Andrew takes police to court over Epstein files arrest, Telegraph says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Former Prince Andrew takes police to court over Epstein files arrest, Telegraph says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Prince Andrew Takes Police to Court Over Arrest Tied to Epstein Documents

Legal Battle Between Prince Andrew and Thames Valley Police

Background of the Arrest

Oct 4 (Reuters) - King Charles' younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has launched a legal action against Thames Valley Police over his arrest for suspicion of misconduct in office based on documents released by the US Justice Department on the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Telegraph reported on Sunday. 

Allegations and Legal Proceedings

Mountbatten-Windsor, who was arrested in February on suspicion of leaking government documents to Epstein when he was a special representative for trade between 2001 and 2011, has asked a judge to determine whether the police force’s action towards him was lawful, the report said. 

Official Responses and Denials

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Thames Valley Police and Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment, sent outside regular business hours. 

Mountbatten-Windsor, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, has denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, and said he regrets their friendship.

Judicial Review and Police Investigation

According to the Telegraph, he has lodged a judicial review in connection with the search warrants that allowed police to raid his home on the Sandringham Estate and his former residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Mountbatten-Windsor was questioned all day by detectives from Thames Valley Police after being detained. The police force said it was looking into allegations that he had passed documents to Epstein while working as the trade envoy. 

Impact on Royal Status

The former prince was forced to quit all official royal duties in 2019 over his ties with Epstein and was then stripped by his older brother of his titles and honours last October amid further revelations about their relationship.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • He seeks a High Court ruling on whether search warrants used for raids at Sandringham and Royal Lodge were lawful, and permission was granted earlier this year by a High Court judge (aol.com).
  • The arrest, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, occurred on his 66th birthday in February amid scrutiny over emails in the US DOJ’s Epstein files that appeared to show he shared sensitive trade‑envoy documents with Epstein (aol.com).
  • The legal challenge marks a rare instance of royal legal action—the first of its kind since Charles I’s era—and a private High Court hearing is scheduled soon to consider releasing certain judicial‑review documents (aol.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Prince Andrew take legal action against Thames Valley Police?
Prince Andrew launched legal action to challenge the lawfulness of his arrest related to documents released by the US Justice Department in the Jeffrey Epstein case.
What allegations led to Prince Andrew's arrest?
He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in office and allegedly leaking government documents to Jeffrey Epstein during his time as a trade envoy.
What is the focus of the judicial review Prince Andrew lodged?
The judicial review addresses the legality of search warrants used by police to raid his homes at Sandringham Estate and Royal Lodge in Windsor.
How did Prince Andrew respond to the allegations?
Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing related to the Epstein case and expressed regret over their friendship.
When did Prince Andrew cease official royal duties?
He stepped down from his royal duties in 2019 following public scrutiny over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

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