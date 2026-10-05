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Slovenian glacier could disappear in days, researchers say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Slovenian glacier could disappear in days, researchers say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Environment Climate Change Europe

Slovenia's Triglav Glacier on Brink of Disappearance Due to Rapid Climate Change

The Rapid Decline of Triglav Glacier

Historical Significance and Current State

MOUNT TRIGLAV, Slovenia, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Once a magnet for summer skiers and cherished by generations as a symbol of Slovenia's Alpine heritage, one of the country's last glaciers has dwindled to a few patches of ice that researchers say could disappear within days.

Scientists have tracked the Triglav glacier since 1946, when it covered about 14 hectares. In recent years, it has effectively ceased to function as a glacier, meaning no new ice flowed into it.

Expert Observations

"Everything indicates that the very last remnants of ice will literally disappear within these coming days," said Miha Pavšek of the Anton Melik Geographical Institute at the Research Centre of the Slovenian Academy of Sciences and Arts.

"I've been monitoring it myself for 30 years," Pavšek said. "It seems that this major task, at least regarding the one under Triglav, is coming to an end this year."

Climate Change Impacts

Recent Weather Patterns

As climate change has accelerated, during the last winter the glacier received below-average snowfall that melted unusually early, leaving the remaining ice exposed to summer heat for longer.

"Even a sheltered, shaded location could no longer save the remnants of these true glaciers," Pavšek said.

Wider European Context

Across Europe, which has experienced faster warming than any other continent, glaciers are shrinking.

Consequences for Water Resources

Regional Water Flow

Pavšek said the loss of glaciers in neighbouring Austria could eventually reduce water flows in the Drava and Mura river basins that are important sources of irrigation in Slovenia.

Impact on Agriculture

"This will impact areas they irrigate, such as the Drava and Ptuj fields and parts of the Mura region," he said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Triglav Glacier, once ~14 ha in 1946, has dwindled to only a few square meters and may disappear within days of early October 2026 (gov.si)
  • The 2025–26 winter saw drastically below-average snow—220 cm vs. 374 cm average—leading to extended summer exposure and accelerated melt (gov.si)
  • This loss reflects broader Alpine trends: Europe’s glaciers have lost up to 34 m of ice thickness since the 1960s, with Swiss glaciers losing over 20% of volume in just five years (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Triglav glacier disappearing?
Accelerated climate change, below-average snowfall, and increased summer heat have contributed to the rapid melting of the Triglav glacier.
How much area did the Triglav glacier cover in the past?
In 1946, scientists recorded the Triglav glacier covering about 14 hectares.
What impact could the glacier's disappearance have on Slovenia?
The loss could reduce water flow in important river basins like Drava and Mura, affecting irrigation for local agriculture.
Who has been monitoring the Triglav glacier?
Researchers from the Anton Melik Geographical Institute and the Slovenian Academy of Sciences and Arts have monitored the glacier since 1946.
Is glacier loss a common trend in Europe?
Yes, across Europe glaciers are shrinking as the continent is warming faster than others.

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