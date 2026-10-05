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Hundreds of French schools stay closed ahead of nationwide day of student protests - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hundreds of French schools stay closed ahead of nationwide day of student protests

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Education Finance Protests France Social Unrest

French High Schools Face Closures as Student Protests Escalate Nationwide

Escalating Student Protests and Their Impact on French Education and Economy

Widespread School Closures and Underlying Issues

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hundreds of French high schools will begin a second week of closures on Monday as protests over dilapidated schools and classrooms, overcrowding and teacher shortages precede a nationwide day of demonstrations on Tuesday.

The nationwide demonstrations and blockades underline a fraught social atmosphere as France's government embarks on trying to pass a deficit-narrowing 2027 budget. France's 10-year bond yield briefly topped 5% last week, its highest since 2002, as the protests compounded investor concerns over the country's fiscal outlook.

Extent of Closures and Spread of Protests

Between 400 and 500 high schools are expected to remain completely or partially closed on Monday in France, out of a total of 3,700, Education Minister Edouard Geffray said on Sunday evening.

The protests began in late September at a high school in a Paris suburb over teacher shortages before spreading nationwide.

Government Response and Security Measures

"Our priority is to restore order," government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon told CNews television on Monday.

Geffray said that 24 schools had been burned or ransacked and that 78 employees of the national education system had been injured since the beginning of the demonstrations.

On Monday, BFMTV showed images of police and student skirmishes in Lille in northern France.

Consequences of the Protests

Arrests, Injuries, and Property Damage

Since last Monday, around 5,000 people, mostly teenagers, have been arrested nationwide and dozens injured. Teachers and members of the public have been attacked, while damage to property is estimated in the tens of millions of euros.

Calls for Peaceful Demonstrations

Paris police chief Patrice Faure, in an open letter published on X on Saturday, said those who had launched the protests no longer controlled them and called on students to abandon blockades in favour of peaceful protest.

Union Involvement and Future Demonstrations

Planned National Day of Demonstrations

Student unions have nevertheless called for a national day of demonstrations on Tuesday. Security officials fear that an organised protest in central Paris in particular could see further violence amid concerns that far-left and anarchist groups could try to take over the protests.

Union Support and Criticism of Government Actions

CGT union head Sophie Binet told TF1 television on Monday that CGT union members will attend Tuesday's demonstrations "to protect high school students."

"We've been appalled by what we have seen over the past 10 days and by the unprecedented crackdown that the government has organised against the protests by high school students," she said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Between 400–500 high schools—out of 3,700—are closed or disrupted, reflecting widespread unrest over overcrowding, poor infrastructure and staff shortages (citizen.digital).
  • Violence has escalated: hundreds arrested (mostly teenagers), dozens injured, with fires, school damage, and clashes reported nationwide (aljazeera.com).
  • The protests heighten pressure on France’s fragile fiscal outlook as the government pushes a deficit‑narrowing 2027 budget, while 10‑year bond yields near 4.9‑5%, its highest since 2002 (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are French high schools closing?
French high schools are closing due to student protests over dilapidated schools, overcrowded classrooms, and teacher shortages.
How many schools are affected by the protests?
Between 400 and 500 high schools are expected to be fully or partially closed across France.
What triggered the nationwide student demonstrations?
The protests began in a Paris suburb over teacher shortages and spread nationwide as concerns grew over school conditions.
Have the protests resulted in violence or property damage?
Yes, several schools have been burned or ransacked, injuries have occurred, and property damage is estimated in the tens of millions of euros.
When is the national day of demonstrations scheduled?
A national day of demonstrations and blockades is set for Tuesday following a week of escalating protests.

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