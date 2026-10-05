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Headlines

UK police make 12 arrests after anti-migrant protest

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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UK Police Arrest 12 After Public Order Incident at Anti-Migrant Protest

Details of the Gosport Incident

Location and Date of the Protest

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British police said on Monday they arrested 12 people following a public order incident in Gosport, southern England, the previous day, where a crowd of 350 people had gathered to protest against the arrival of migrants on a small boat.

Police Response and Arrests

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti, writing by Sarah Young; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Around 149 migrants reached Gosport on Oct 4, sparking protests and police deploying public order powers (theguardian.com)
  • Police used dispersal orders and face‑covering bans to manage crowds; calm prevailed but there were scuffles, flares and arrests (theguardian.com)
  • Channel crossings are down sharply this year—by around 43–44%—yet protests persist amid shifting landing locations and far‑right agitation (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were people protesting in Gosport, England?
A crowd gathered to protest against the arrival of migrants on a small boat.
How many people were arrested at the anti-migrant protest?
British police arrested 12 people following the public order incident.
Where did the anti-migrant protest take place?
The protest occurred in Gosport, southern England.
How many people gathered at the anti-migrant protest?
Approximately 350 people gathered for the protest.

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