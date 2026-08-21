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Headlines

Russia arrests nine for planned attacks, espionage on behalf of Ukraine, state agencies report

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 21, 2026

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Russian Authorities Arrest Nine Over Planned Drone Attack, Espionage for Ukraine

Details of Arrests and Espionage Activities

Arrests Related to Planned Drone Attack

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Russian authorities arrested eight people for planning an attack on an enterprise in the Moscow region and separately detained one foreign national for scouting out government buildings and strategic infrastructure, state news agencies reported on Friday.

The first arrests concerned eight people who were found to have been using 35 drones equipped with explosives smuggled from the European Union to attack a strategic defence enterprise in the Moscow region, the TASS state news agency said, citing Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

Espionage Activities by Foreign National

Separately, the RIA state news agency said a foreign national from an unspecified country was detained in the northwest Murmansk region, where he was planning to cross the border into Norway.

Scouting of Strategic Infrastructure

The FSB said the individual was suspected of having scouted trains carrying petroleum products at a Moscow railway station, as well as administrative buildings in the Russian capital, according to the RIA state news agency.

Involvement of Ukrainian Special Services

State agencies said all the people were working for Ukrainian special services. Russia regularly announces detentions of suspected Ukrainian agents.

Response from Ukraine

Ukraine has not yet commented on the recent detentions.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Eight individuals detained for using 35 explosive drones smuggled from the EU targeting a strategic defence facility near Moscow, according to state media and FSB.(easternflank.org)
  • A foreign national was arrested in the Murmansk region for spying on trains carrying petroleum products and government infrastructure, allegedly to cross into Norway.(easternflank.org)
  • These arrests follow a broader pattern of Russia accusing individuals of espionage or sabotage on behalf of Ukraine, underscoring internal weaknesses in Russian counterintelligence and escalating security narratives.(osw.waw.pl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were arrested by Russian authorities for alleged attacks and espionage?
Russian authorities arrested a total of nine people, eight for planning an attack near Moscow and one foreign national for espionage.
What kind of attack was planned in the Moscow region?
The suspects planned to use 35 drones equipped with explosives to attack a strategic defense enterprise in the Moscow region.
Who were the detainees allegedly working for?
According to Russian state agencies, all the detained individuals were working for Ukrainian special services.
Where was the foreign national detained and why?
A foreign national was detained in Russia's northwest Murmansk region for scouting government buildings and strategic infrastructure, and planning to cross the border into Norway.
Has Ukraine commented on the arrests?
Ukraine has not yet commented on the recent detentions reported by Russian authorities.

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