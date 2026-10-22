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Pinnacle Food Group falls 20.96% on Wednesday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read
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PFAI 3.62 -20.96% as of 22 Oct 2026, 22:16 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
4.58
Open
4.43
Day range
3.62 – 4.46
Volume
110.6k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Pinnacle Food Group (ticker: PFAI) on its US listing has experienced notable price changes over the past several sessions. The sequence began on Thursday, when the shares closed at USD 4.23. On Friday, the price declined sharply, ending the session at USD 3.05, a decrease of 27.9% on the day. The downward trend continued into Monday, with the shares closing at USD 2.61, down 14.43% from the previous session.

A significant reversal occurred on Tuesday, as Pinnacle Food Group closed at USD 4.7, marking an 80.08% increase. The following Wednesday, the price remained unchanged at USD 4.7. On Thursday, the shares rose again, closing at USD 4.94, up 5.11%. Friday saw a slight decrease, with the shares ending at USD 4.85, down 1.82%. The next Monday, the price increased to USD 5.1, a gain of 5.15%. On Tuesday, the shares closed at USD 4.58, a decline of 10.2%.

In the latest session on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, Pinnacle Food Group shares opened at USD 4.43. During the session, the price reached a high of USD 4.46 and a low of USD 3.62. The shares closed at the session low of USD 3.62, representing a fall of 20.96% from the previous close of USD 4.58.

Trading volume on Wednesday was 110,579 shares. Pinnacle Food Group operates in the Industrials sector and is not currently included in any major indices.

No verified reason for the price movement on Wednesday could be confirmed.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Thursday4.23
Friday3.05-27.9%
Monday2.61-14.43%
Tuesday4.7+80.08%
Wednesday4.7+0%
Thursday4.94+5.11%
Friday4.85-1.82%
Monday5.1+5.15%
Tuesday4.58-10.2%
Wednesday3.62-20.96%
Pinnacle Food Group — daily PFAI Delayed
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