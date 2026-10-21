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Evaxion Biotech AS rises 21.62% on its US listing on Tuesday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read
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EVAX 4.05 +21.62% as of 21 Oct 2026, 22:15 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
3.33
Open
3.30
Day range
3.22 – 4.12
Volume
535.4k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Evaxion Biotech AS, trading on its US listing under the ticker EVAX, has shown notable price changes over the past two weeks. On Wednesday of the previous week, the share closed at USD 3.16. The following day, Thursday, it declined to USD 3.05, a decrease of 3.48% on the day. Friday saw a slight recovery, with the share closing at USD 3.07, up 0.66%. On Monday, the price slipped again to USD 3, a fall of 2.28%. The next session, Tuesday, brought a further decline to USD 2.76, down 8% on the day.

A modest rebound occurred on Wednesday, with the share closing at USD 2.8, a 1.45% increase. Thursday’s session ended unchanged at USD 2.8. On Friday, the price edged higher to USD 2.83, up 1.07%. The start of this week saw a significant move on Monday, as Evaxion Biotech AS closed at USD 3.33, a rise of 17.67%.

On Tuesday, 20 October 2026, the share closed at USD 4.05, marking a 21.62% increase from the previous close. During the session, the price opened at USD 3.3, reached a high of USD 4.12, and touched a low of USD 3.22. The trading volume for the day was 535,363 shares.

Evaxion Biotech AS operates in the Health Care sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices. The instrument is listed in US dollars on its US listing.

No verified reason for the price movement on Tuesday could be established at the time of publication.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday3.16
Thursday3.05-3.48%
Friday3.07+0.66%
Monday3-2.28%
Tuesday2.76-8%
Wednesday2.8+1.45%
Thursday2.8+0%
Friday2.83+1.07%
Monday3.33+17.67%
Tuesday4.05+21.62%
Evaxion Biotech AS — daily EVAX Delayed
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