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Netcapital falls 22.28% on Wednesday on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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NCPL 1.57 -22.28% as of 22 Oct 2026, 22:16 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
2.02
Open
2.34
Day range
1.53 – 2.34
Volume
9.1m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 21:30 UTC. Netcapital was last quoted at 2.02 USD, up 28.66% against the 1.57 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Netcapital (ticker: NCPL) on its US listing has experienced notable price changes over the past ten sessions. The earliest session shown, Thursday, saw the share close at USD 1.31. On Friday, the price declined to USD 1.14, a daily decrease of 12.98%. The following Monday, Netcapital closed at USD 1.54, up 35.09% from the previous session. Tuesday’s close was USD 1.39, down 9.74% on the day. Wednesday brought a rise to USD 1.59, an increase of 14.39%. On Thursday, the share closed at USD 1.98, up 24.53%. Friday’s session ended at USD 2.17, a 9.6% gain. The next Monday saw a sharp fall to USD 1.63, a decrease of 24.88%. Tuesday’s close was USD 2.02, up 23.93% from the previous session.

On Wednesday, 21 October 2026, Netcapital closed at USD 1.57. This represented a decline of 22.28% from the previous close of USD 2.02. The share opened at USD 2.34, reached a session high of USD 2.34, and a session low of USD 1.53.

Trading volume on Wednesday was 9,133,206 shares. Netcapital operates in the Financials sector. The company is not included in any major indices according to the available data.

We could not verify a reason for the move in Netcapital’s share price on Wednesday. This report does not provide investment advice or recommendations.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Thursday1.31
Friday1.14-12.98%
Monday1.54+35.09%
Tuesday1.39-9.74%
Wednesday1.59+14.39%
Thursday1.98+24.53%
Friday2.17+9.6%
Monday1.63-24.88%
Tuesday2.02+23.93%
Wednesday1.57-22.28%
TimePrice (USD)Change since 21:35 UTC
21:35 UTC window opened2.02+0.00%
22:35 UTC2.02+0.00%
23:35 UTC2.02+0.00%
00:35 UTC2.02+0.00%
01:35 UTC2.02+0.00%
02:35 UTC2.02+0.00%
03:36 UTC2.02+0.00%
04:35 UTC2.02+0.00%
05:35 UTC2.02+0.00%
06:35 UTC2.02+0.00%
07:36 UTC2.02+0.00%
08:35 UTC2.02+0.00%
09:15 UTC2.02+0.00%
21:21 UTC2.02+0.00%
21:30 UTC latest2.02+0.00%
Netcapital — daily NCPL Delayed
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