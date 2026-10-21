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Deep Fission, Inc. shares fall 23.22% on Tuesday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read
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FISN 2.81 -23.22% as of 21 Oct 2026, 22:15 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
3.66
Open
3.62
Day range
2.80 – 4.13
Volume
2.1m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Deep Fission, Inc. Common Stock (ticker: FISN) on its US listing has experienced a series of declines over the past several sessions. The earliest session shown, on Wednesday, saw the stock close at USD 5.08. The following day, Thursday, the share price closed at USD 4.66, a decrease of 8.27% on the day. On Friday, the stock ended the session at USD 4.45, down 4.51% from the previous close.

The downward trend continued into the next week. On Monday, Deep Fission, Inc. closed at USD 4.18, a drop of 6.07%. Tuesday’s session saw a close at USD 4.01, down 4.07%. On Wednesday, the stock finished at USD 3.85, a decrease of 3.99%. Thursday’s close was USD 3.65, down 5.19%, and Friday’s session ended at USD 3.45, a further 5.48% decline.

On the following Monday, the stock closed at USD 3.66, which was an increase of 6.09% compared to the previous session. However, on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, Deep Fission, Inc. shares closed at USD 2.81, representing a decrease of 23.22% from the previous close.

During Tuesday’s session, the stock opened at USD 3.62. It reached a high of USD 4.13 and a low of USD 2.80 before closing at USD 2.81. The trading volume for the day was 2,130,796 shares.

Deep Fission, Inc. Common Stock is listed in the United States and trades in US dollars. The company’s sector and index affiliations were not specified.

We could not verify a reason for the price movement in Tuesday’s session.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday5.08
Thursday4.66-8.27%
Friday4.45-4.51%
Monday4.18-6.07%
Tuesday4.01-4.07%
Wednesday3.85-3.99%
Thursday3.65-5.19%
Friday3.45-5.48%
Monday3.66+6.09%
Tuesday2.81-23.22%
Deep Fission, Inc. Common Stock — daily FISN Delayed
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