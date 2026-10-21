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Chaince Digital Holdings rises 21.17% on Tuesday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read
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CD 8.47 +21.17% as of 21 Oct 2026, 22:15 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
6.99
Open
7.00
Day range
7.00 – 9.08
Volume
473k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Chaince Digital Holdings (ticker: CD) on its US listing has seen notable price movements over the past several sessions. The earliest session shown, on Wednesday, saw the shares close at USD 10.15. The following day, Thursday, the price increased to USD 10.91, a rise of 7.49% on the day. On Friday, the shares closed at USD 8.66, representing a decline of 20.62% from the previous close.

The start of the next week brought further declines. On Monday, Chaince Digital Holdings closed at USD 7.18, down 17.09% on the day. Tuesday’s session saw another decrease, with the shares ending at USD 6.92, a drop of 3.62%. The downward trend continued into Wednesday, closing at USD 6.53, a fall of 5.64%.

A change in direction occurred on Thursday, when the shares closed at USD 6.98, up 6.89% from the previous day. On Friday, the price edged down slightly to USD 6.93, a decrease of 0.72%. The following Monday, the shares closed at USD 6.99, a modest increase of 0.87%.

On Tuesday, 20 October 2026, Chaince Digital Holdings closed at USD 8.47, up 21.17% from the previous close of USD 6.99. The shares opened at USD 7, reached a high of USD 9.08, and a low of USD 7 during the session. Trading volume for the day was 473,011 shares.

Chaince Digital Holdings operates in the Information Technology sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices. No verified reason for the share price movement on Tuesday could be confirmed.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday10.15
Thursday10.91+7.49%
Friday8.66-20.62%
Monday7.18-17.09%
Tuesday6.92-3.62%
Wednesday6.53-5.64%
Thursday6.98+6.89%
Friday6.93-0.72%
Monday6.99+0.87%
Tuesday8.47+21.17%
Chaince Digital Holdings — daily CD Delayed
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