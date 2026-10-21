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Able View Global rises 22.42% on Tuesday on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read
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ABLV 2.02 +22.42% as of 21 Oct 2026, 22:15 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.65
Open
1.83
Day range
1.75 – 2.04
Volume
259.1k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Able View Global (ticker: ABLV), listed on its US exchange and operating in the Communication Services sector, has experienced notable price movements over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, on Wednesday, saw the shares close at USD 2.53. The following day, Thursday, the price declined to USD 2.25, a decrease of 11.07% on the day. On Friday, the shares recovered, closing at USD 2.39, up 6.22% from the previous session.

The next week began with a sharp drop on Monday, as the shares closed at USD 1.33, representing a 44.35% decrease. Tuesday brought a rebound, with the price closing at USD 1.73, up 30.08%. On Wednesday, the shares continued to rise, ending the session at USD 1.98, a gain of 14.45%. Thursday saw a further increase to USD 2.09, up 5.56%. However, on Friday, the shares fell to USD 1.91, a decrease of 8.61%. The most recent Monday session closed at USD 1.65, down 13.61%.

On Tuesday, 20 October 2026, Able View Global shares closed at USD 2.02, marking a 22.42% increase from the previous close of USD 1.65. The shares opened at USD 1.83, reached a high of USD 2.04, and touched a low of USD 1.75 during the session.

Trading volume on Tuesday was 259,134 shares. Able View Global is part of the Communication Services sector and is traded in US dollars on its US listing.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Tuesday could be found.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday2.53
Thursday2.25-11.07%
Friday2.39+6.22%
Monday1.33-44.35%
Tuesday1.73+30.08%
Wednesday1.98+14.45%
Thursday2.09+5.56%
Friday1.91-8.61%
Monday1.65-13.61%
Tuesday2.02+22.42%
Able View Global — daily ABLV Delayed
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