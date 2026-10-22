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Alpha Teknova drops 20.84% on Wednesday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read
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TKNO 5.85 -20.84% as of 22 Oct 2026, 22:16 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
7.39
Open
5.09
Day range
4.94 – 5.94
Volume
5.7m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Alpha Teknova (TKNO), listed on its US exchange and part of the Health Care sector, has seen notable price changes over the past several sessions. The earliest session shown, on Thursday, saw the shares close at USD 8.44. On Friday, the price increased, closing at USD 8.84, a rise of 4.74% on the day. The following Monday, the shares closed slightly lower at USD 8.7, down 1.58%. Tuesday’s session ended at USD 8.22, a decrease of 5.52% from the previous close.

The next Wednesday, Alpha Teknova closed at USD 7.79, marking a 5.23% decline. On Thursday, the shares finished at USD 7.6, down 2.44%. The following Friday saw a sharper drop, with the shares closing at USD 7.08, a fall of 6.84%. On Monday, the price continued to decline, ending the session at USD 6.8, down 3.95%. Tuesday’s session reversed this trend, with the shares closing at USD 7.39, an increase of 8.68% on the day.

In the latest session on Wednesday, Alpha Teknova opened at USD 5.09. The shares reached a high of USD 5.94 and a low of USD 4.94 during the day. The session closed at USD 5.85, representing a decrease of 20.84% compared to the previous close of USD 7.39.

Trading volume on Wednesday was 5,719,810 shares. Alpha Teknova is listed in the Health Care sector and does not currently form part of any major indices.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Wednesday could be confirmed at the time of writing.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Thursday8.44
Friday8.84+4.74%
Monday8.7-1.58%
Tuesday8.22-5.52%
Wednesday7.79-5.23%
Thursday7.6-2.44%
Friday7.08-6.84%
Monday6.8-3.95%
Tuesday7.39+8.68%
Wednesday5.85-20.84%
Alpha Teknova — daily TKNO Delayed
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