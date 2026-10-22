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Alpha Modus Holdings drops 20.16% on Wednesday in heavy trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read
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AMOD 1.03 -20.16% as of 22 Oct 2026, 22:16 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.29
Open
1.89
Day range
0.87 – 2.27
Volume
114.7m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Alpha Modus Holdings (ticker: AMOD) has experienced a series of volatile sessions on its US listing. The earliest session shown, on Thursday, saw the shares close at USD 2.33. On Friday, the price declined to USD 2.19, a decrease of 6.01% on the day. The following Monday, the shares closed at USD 1.95, down 10.96%. Tuesday’s session ended at USD 1.64, a further 15.9% decrease. On Wednesday, the shares finished at USD 1.39, down 15.24%.

The next Thursday session saw a reversal, with the shares closing at USD 1.62, up 16.55%. However, Friday brought another decline, with the price closing at USD 1.3, a drop of 19.75%. The following Monday, the shares closed at USD 1.19, down 8.46%. On Tuesday, the price rose to USD 1.29, an increase of 8.4%.

On Wednesday, 21 October 2026, Alpha Modus Holdings closed at USD 1.03, representing a 20.16% decrease from the previous close. The session opened at USD 1.89, reached a high of USD 2.27, and fell to a low of USD 0.87. The closing price was significantly below both the session’s open and high.

Trading volume on Wednesday was 114,741,690 shares. This figure indicates substantial activity compared to typical trading volumes for many listed companies, though no direct comparison is provided here.

Alpha Modus Holdings is listed in the United States. The company’s sector is not specified in the available data, and it is not included in any major indices according to the information provided.

We could not verify a reason for the price movement in Alpha Modus Holdings shares on Wednesday.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Thursday2.33
Friday2.19-6.01%
Monday1.95-10.96%
Tuesday1.64-15.9%
Wednesday1.39-15.24%
Thursday1.62+16.55%
Friday1.3-19.75%
Monday1.19-8.46%
Tuesday1.29+8.4%
Wednesday1.03-20.16%
Alpha Modus Holdings — daily AMOD Delayed
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