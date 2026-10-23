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Picard Medical falls 23.47% on Thursday on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read
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PMI 7.37 -23.47% as of 23 Oct 2026, 22:16 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
9.63
Open
9.35
Day range
7.00 – 9.53
Volume
331k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Picard Medical (PMI), listed on its US exchange, has experienced significant price movements over the past two weeks. On the first session shown, Friday, the shares closed at USD 9.48. The following Monday saw a sharp rise, with the stock closing at USD 11.34, up 19.62% on the day. This upward momentum continued into Tuesday, when Picard Medical finished at USD 15.33, marking a 35.19% increase.

However, the trend reversed on Wednesday, as the shares closed at USD 12.68, a decline of 17.29%. Thursday brought a further drop, with the closing price at USD 10, down 21.14%. On Friday, the stock rebounded, ending the session at USD 12.75, a 27.5% gain. The following Monday, Picard Medical closed at USD 15.45, up 21.18%.

The volatility persisted into Tuesday, when the shares fell to USD 10.48, a decrease of 32.17%. Wednesday saw a further decline, with the stock closing at USD 9.63, down 8.11% on the day. On Thursday, 22 October 2026, Picard Medical closed at USD 7.37, representing a 23.47% fall from the previous close.

During the latest session, the shares opened at USD 9.35, reached a high of USD 9.53, and touched a low of USD 7. The closing price of USD 7.37 was near the session low. Trading volume for Thursday was 331,012 shares.

Picard Medical operates in the Health Care sector and is not currently included in any major indices. The company’s shares are listed in USD on its US exchange. No verified reason for the price movement on Thursday could be confirmed.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday9.48
Monday11.34+19.62%
Tuesday15.33+35.19%
Wednesday12.68-17.29%
Thursday10-21.14%
Friday12.75+27.5%
Monday15.45+21.18%
Tuesday10.48-32.17%
Wednesday9.63-8.11%
Thursday7.37-23.47%
Picard Medical — daily PMI Delayed
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