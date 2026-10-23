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Alpha Technology Group rises 23.38% on Thursday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read
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ATGL 9.50 +23.38% as of 23 Oct 2026, 22:16 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
7.70
Open
7.88
Day range
7.16 – 9.85
Volume
277k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Alpha Technology Group (ATGL), listed on its US exchange, has experienced notable price movements over the past several sessions. The earliest session shown, on Friday, saw the shares close at 4.51 USD. On the following Monday, the stock closed slightly lower at 4.49 USD, a decrease of 0.44% on the day. Tuesday brought a rise, with the shares ending at 4.78 USD, up 6.46%. However, Wednesday saw a decline to 4.5 USD, down 5.86%, and Thursday continued the downward trend with a close at 4.4 USD, a decrease of 2.22%.

The next Friday session marked a reversal, as Alpha Technology Group closed at 4.9 USD, gaining 11.36% on the day. The following Monday, the shares fell to 4.54 USD, a drop of 7.35%. On Tuesday, the stock posted a significant increase, closing at 6.93 USD, up 52.64%. Wednesday continued the upward momentum, with a close at 7.7 USD, representing an 11.11% gain.

On Thursday, 22 October 2026, Alpha Technology Group shares closed at 9.5 USD, a rise of 23.38% from the previous close of 7.7 USD. The session opened at 7.88 USD, reached a high of 9.85 USD, and touched a low of 7.16 USD. Trading volume for the day was 277,021 shares.

Alpha Technology Group operates in the Information Technology sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices, according to the available data. The shares are traded in US dollars on its US listing.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Thursday could be confirmed at the time of publication.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday4.51
Monday4.49-0.44%
Tuesday4.78+6.46%
Wednesday4.5-5.86%
Thursday4.4-2.22%
Friday4.9+11.36%
Monday4.54-7.35%
Tuesday6.93+52.64%
Wednesday7.7+11.11%
Thursday9.5+23.38%
Alpha Technology Group — daily ATGL Delayed
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