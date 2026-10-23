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Forgent Power Solutions drops to 24.92 after CFO transition announcement

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read
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FPS 24.92 -21.54% as of 23 Oct 2026, 22:16 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
31.76
Open
27.18
Day range
23.16 – 27.31
Volume
44.4m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Forgent Power Solutions shares on its US listing closed at 24.92 on Thursday, down 21.54% from the previous close of 31.76. The session saw the stock open at 27.18, reach a high of 27.31, and fall to a low of 23.16.

According to an SEC filing, Forgent Power Solutions disclosed developments on 22 October 2026 [1]. On the same day, the company announced that Ryan Fiedler would step down as Chief Financial Officer and transition to an external consulting role. Amy Ard, previously Executive Vice President of Finance, was appointed as his successor [2]. The company stated that Fiedler would continue to support Forgent in his new capacity.

A report from SeekingAlpha described Forgent Power Solutions as being positioned for rapid revenue growth, citing a substantial order book and strong demand in the data centre segment [3]. The report also noted potential risks associated with the company’s growth profile.

During Thursday’s session, the share price remained volatile, trading between a high of 27.31 and a low of 23.16 before closing at 24.92. The trading volume reached 44,389,885 shares. Forgent Power Solutions operates in the Industrials sector and is not currently listed in any major indices, according to available data.

The company’s announcement regarding the CFO transition was made public during the session. No further comment from Forgent Power Solutions was available at the time of writing. The specific reasons for the share price movement have not been confirmed by the company.

Market participants continue to monitor developments following the leadership change and recent commentary on the company’s growth prospects. As of now, no additional statements have been issued by Forgent Power Solutions regarding Thursday’s trading activity.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday40.03
Monday37.09-7.34%
Tuesday36.17-2.48%
Wednesday32.7-9.59%
Thursday32.37-1.01%
Friday31.68-2.13%
Monday31.52-0.51%
Tuesday30.23-4.09%
Wednesday31.76+5.06%
Thursday24.92-21.54%
Forgent Power Solutions, — daily FPS Delayed
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References

  • SEC EDGAR: Forgent Power Solutions, — 8-K filed 2026-10-22
  • Yahoo: Forgent Announces CFO Transition
  • SeekingAlpha: Forgent Power Solutions: Explosive Growth With A Dangerous Downside

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