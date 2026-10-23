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Creative Media & Community Trust falls 21.71% on Thursday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read
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CMCT 3.21 -21.71% as of 23 Oct 2026, 22:16 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
4.10
Open
4.01
Day range
3.17 – 4.29
Volume
125k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Creative Media & Community Trust (ticker: CMCT) on its US listing saw notable price changes over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, Friday, closed at USD 3.87. On the following Monday, the share price rose to USD 4.38, marking a 13.18% increase on the day. Tuesday saw a decline, with the stock closing at USD 4.16, down 5.02% from the previous session. Wednesday brought a rebound, as CMCT closed at USD 4.61, up 10.82%. Thursday’s session ended at USD 4.48, a decrease of 2.82%. The next Friday, the stock closed slightly higher at USD 4.51, up 0.67% on the day.

The following Monday, Creative Media & Community Trust shares closed at USD 5.24, a 16.19% increase. Tuesday’s session continued the upward trend, closing at USD 5.72, up 9.16%. However, Wednesday saw a sharp decline, with the stock closing at USD 4.1, a drop of 28.32% on the day.

On Thursday, 22 October 2026, the shares closed at USD 3.21, down 21.71% from the previous close. The session opened at USD 4.01, reached a high of USD 4.29, and touched a low of USD 3.17. Trading volume for the day was 124,975 shares.

Creative Media & Community Trust operates in the Real Estate sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices according to available data.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Thursday could be established at the time of publication.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday3.87
Monday4.38+13.18%
Tuesday4.16-5.02%
Wednesday4.61+10.82%
Thursday4.48-2.82%
Friday4.51+0.67%
Monday5.24+16.19%
Tuesday5.72+9.16%
Wednesday4.1-28.32%
Thursday3.21-21.71%
Creative Media & Community Trust — daily CMCT Delayed
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