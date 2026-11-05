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BoE joins the rate hike club, Australia may be done already - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BoE joins the rate hike club, Australia may be done already

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Global Central Banks Adjust Rates as Inflation and Uncertainty Persist

By Sophie Kiderlin and Stefano Rebaudo

Central Bank Rate Decisions and Economic Outlook

LONDON/MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Several major central banks have raised interest rates this week, though they appear at very different stages of the tightening cycle, with some just getting started and others potentially nearing the end.

Policymakers remain wary of inflation, and the outlook for interest rates will depend in part on developments in the Middle East conflict and their impact on energy prices, which have fallen since Democrats swept the US midterm elections.

The Bank of England raised rates for the first time in more than three years on Thursday, while the Reserve Bank of Australia delivered its fifth increase of 2026 this week, and could now be done.

The Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan all left rates unchanged last week but kept the door open to further increases.

Here's where central banks in the Group of 10 developed economies stand, ranked from highest to lowest policy rate:

Australia

Reserve Bank of Australia Policy Update

1/ AUSTRALIA

The Reserve Bank of Australia raised its cash rate to 4.85% this week, the highest level in 18 years.

However, the vote was unexpectedly close and the bank struck a less hawkish tone, suggesting policymakers may be nearing the end of their tightening campaign.

Markets are not pricing in further increases.

Norway

Norges Bank Holds Rates Steady

2/ NORWAY

Norges Bank left rates unchanged on Thursday, as expected, after raising them twice this year.

The central bank reiterated that further tightening remains possible to contain inflation, noting that conflict in the Middle East continues to create uncertainty over the outlook for prices.

United States

Federal Reserve Maintains Cautious Stance

3/ UNITED STATES

The Federal Reserve left rates unchanged last week, awaiting further evidence on inflation, which it said remained elevated.

Political Pressures and Market Expectations

President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for lower rates and accused policymakers of being "hostile" and "partisan" after September's rate increase. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh rejected those accusations, stressing the central bank's independence.

Markets are pricing an 80% chance of a rate increase in December and expect further tightening in 2027.

Britain

Bank of England Raises Rates

4/ BRITAIN

The Bank of England raised rates for the first time in more than three years on Thursday, taking its policy rate to 4%.

The BoE said at least one further increase was likely if the Middle East conflict continues and projected British inflation would rise to around 5% in mid-2027.

All members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted to raise rates, with one backing a larger increase.

New Zealand

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Surprises Markets

5/ NEW ZEALAND

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets last week by keeping its official cash rate at 2.75% in a narrow vote rather than delivering a third consecutive increase.

Governor Anna Breman said the chances of a rate rise in December were "high".

Euro Zone

European Central Bank Monitors Inflation Risks

6/ EURO ZONE

The European Central Bank left rates unchanged last week but warned inflation risks were rising.

Data on Wednesday showed inflation accelerated to a three-year high in October.

Fiscal Concerns and Leadership Changes

Policymakers are also monitoring a sharp rise in France's debt risk premium, driven by investor concerns about the country's debt burden and uncertain fiscal outlook.

ECB President Christine Lagarde also announced her early resignation.

Canada

Bank of Canada Raises Key Rate

7/ CANADA

The Bank of Canada raised its key rate for the first time in more than three years last week, as expected, but Governor Tiff Macklem said policy remained slightly accommodative.

The bank raised rates by 25 basis points to 2.5%, still below the 2.75% level it estimates is neither restrictive nor expansionary for the economy.

Sweden

Riksbank Responds to Inflation Concerns

8/ SWEDEN

Sweden's Riksbank, long among the more dovish major central banks, raised rates for the first time since 2023 on Wednesday, taking its policy rate to 2%.

The move was widely expected after inflation concerns intensified and growth fears eased.

Policymakers signalled further increases, although money markets are not fully pricing another move until March 2027.

Japan

Bank of Japan Maintains Steady Policy

9/ JAPAN

The Bank of Japan also kept rates steady last week, as expected.

The bank declared victory in its nearly 14-year effort to achieve its inflation target and signalled vigilance over price pressures, suggesting another increase could come soon.

It also nudged up its inflation forecasts. Recent data has pointed to broadening price pressures.

Switzerland

Swiss National Bank Holds Policy Rate

10/ SWITZERLAND

The Swiss National Bank is expected to keep its policy rate at 0% in the coming months. Minutes from its September meeting showed policymakers believed monetary conditions were appropriate to keep inflation within target.

Inflation rose to its highest level in nearly three years in October, but, at 1.5%, remains well contained.

Low yields should help prevent excessive appreciation of the Swiss franc, although geopolitical tensions have increased demand for safe-haven assets this year.

(Reporting by Sophie Kiderlin in London and Stefano Rebaudo in Milan; Editing by Alun John and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Bank of England raised rates to 4% on November 5, 2026, first hike since August 2023 amid inflation concerns tied to Middle East tensions, and signaled that more may follow if risks persist (marketscreener.com).
  • Reserve Bank of Australia raised its cash rate to 4.85%, the highest since late 2008, in its fifth hike this year; a close 6‑3 vote and removed forward guidance suggest the tightening may be nearing its end (investing.com).
  • Markets perceive differing trajectories: BoE may continue if inflation stays elevated, whereas RBA’s tone and vote split imply a possible pause for data assessment (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which central bank recently raised its interest rate for the first time in three years?
The Bank of England raised its policy rate for the first time in over three years.
Is the Reserve Bank of Australia expected to raise rates further?
Markets are not pricing in further rate increases from the Reserve Bank of Australia, suggesting a potential pause.
What factors are influencing central banks’ decisions on interest rates?
Inflation concerns and developments in the Middle East conflict impacting energy prices are key factors.
Which major central banks recently kept their interest rates unchanged?
The Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, and Bank of Japan all left their rates unchanged last week.
What is the outlook for British inflation according to the Bank of England?
The Bank of England projects British inflation could rise to around 5% in mid-2027.

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