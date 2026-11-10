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Oil dependence is bad for the climate and the economy, UN chief tells COP31

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Finance Energy Climate Change

UN Chief Warns at COP31: Oil Dependence Threatens Climate and Economic Stability

Main Developments at COP31: Oil, Electrification, and Global Climate Policy

By William James and Ezgi Erkoyun

UN Secretary-General Criticizes Fossil Fuel Profits Amid Economic Hardship

ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov 10 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took aim at oil companies making billions of dollars in profits while families, businesses and governments suffer, as he used the COP31 climate conference to criticise fossil fuel dependency.

Host Nation Turkey's Contrasting Stance

Tayyip Erdogan, president of the talks' host nation Turkey, meanwhile welcomed an oil discovery in the Turkish mountains, and the country's climate negotiators pushed governments to sign a pledge to electrify their economies. The pledge does not specify whether the electricity involved would be renewable or from fossil fuels. 

Taken together, the discourse on Tuesday, the second day of the two-week UN conference in Antalya, highlights a tension at the heart of the climate debate: fossil fuels underpin the global economy, but also hurt it through costly climate damage and often-volatile energy prices.

Climate Risks and Economic Impact

A UN report last month showed the world is poised to warm well beyond the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) threshold scientists say could unleash the worst consequences of climate change, as greenhouse gas emissions continue to grow.

While many people endure the impact of inflation, oil companies have largely benefited from a rise in fossil fuel prices since the US-Israeli war on Iran disrupted energy shipments from the Middle East.

Guterres' Warning on Fossil Fuel Dependence

"Fossil fuels are not only driving the climate crisis. Dependence on them carries a steep economic and security price – as the crisis in the Middle East has laid bare," Guterres, who will step down at the end of the year, said.

"Families, businesses and governments are paying the price. Meanwhile, nine oil companies are on track to rake in more than $95 billion in just three months. That is more than one billion dollars a day."

Guterres did not name the companies. Exxon Mobil, Chevron Corp, BP and Shell have reported windfall earnings since the Iran war began at the end of February.

Debate Over Electrification and Renewable Energy

Turkey's Electrification Pledge

ELECTRIFICATION AMBITION, BUT WILL IT BE GREEN?

Earlier, COP31 host Turkey urged countries to sign up to a goal to increase the share of electricity in global energy use to 35% by 2035 — up from around a fifth today.

Turkey is seeking to incorporate that electrification goal into the formal outcome of the talks, according to a person familiar with the matter.  

COP31 President Murat Kurum told a press conference in Antalya that the goal was a way to cut emissions, drive economic growth and ensure long-term energy security.

Criticism of the Electrification Pledge

Climate advocates have criticised the pledge because it does not require that the additional electricity come from low-carbon sources — something Kurum said was not required.

"I put forth a target for electrification. An exit from fossil fuels has already been put forth in previous COPs. You have a path ahead of you today, one is becoming more costly, and one is becoming cheaper. Which one would you prefer?" he said.

The target is meant to help reduce planet-warming emissions by speeding the global shift away from fossil fuel-powered vehicles, furnaces, boilers, cooking stoves, and other greenhouse gas-emitting equipment.   

Global Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Roadmap for Transition

Challenges in Reducing Fossil Fuel Dependency

TURKEY AND AUSTRALIA RELY ON COAL

The previous COP in Brazil was unable to reach consensus on the need for a global plan to reduce dependency on fossil fuels, but the COP presidency has in recent weeks published a roadmap aimed at keeping that idea at the centre of the climate negotiations. The roadmap asks countries to first plan and assess their energy systems by 2028, then work together to reduce fossil fuel supply from 2031.

Turkey, the conference host, and Australia, which is leading the negotiations, both rely on fossil fuels for electricity.

Coal generated about a third of Turkey's electricity last year and more than 40% of Australia's, according to government data.

Global Leaders and Activists Respond

Speaking alongside the Brazilian team at an event in Turkey, former US secretary of state and climate envoy John Kerry said that despite previous COPs having agreed on the need to transition away from fossil fuels, investment poured into new oil and gas fields.

"The hard truth is that fossil fuels story is still moving in the wrong direction," he said. "We don't need more promises. We need plans."

Erdogan on Monday had cheered a rise in crude oil production from Turkey.

"Good news keeps coming from the mountains of Gabar," he said following a cabinet meeting, after announcing that oil production from the Gabar fields in the country's southeast would exceed 100,000 barrels per day in the second half of 2027. 

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, attending her first COP talks in five years, said the UN process was failing to deliver enough action to match the severity of the crisis.

"These COPs have become greenwash circuses, that is the reality," she told reporters.

"Of course it is absolutely crucial that we still do everything we possibly can because this is an opportunity to mobilise people and to say that the people in power do not have the situation under control."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, Tuvan Gumrukcu, Ezgi Erkoyun, and William James in Antalya and Sergio Goncalves in Lisbon; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Guterres highlighted record profits for oil majors amid soaring energy costs linked to the Iran conflict, while households and governments bear the burden of inflation and instability (lemonde.fr).
  • Global electrification is rising as a COP31 priority: Turkey's 35‑by‑35 pledge aims to increase electricity’s share of final energy consumption to 35% by 2035, up from about 23%, though critics say it lacks a clean‑power mandate (lemonde.fr).
  • The context of the COP31 summit—a world facing one of its hottest years on record and geopolitical energy shocks—underlines urgency: actions on electrification and renewables are imperative to avoid exceeding 1.5 °C warming (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the UN Secretary-General say about oil dependence at COP31?
He stated that oil dependence harms both the climate and the economy, pointing to high oil company profits amid global economic struggles.
Why is fossil fuel dependency a concern for the economy?
Fossil fuel dependence causes economic volatility, price instability, and climate-related damage, impacting families, businesses, and governments.
What is Turkey's goal regarding electrification announced at COP31?
Turkey urged countries to raise electricity’s share of energy use to 35% by 2035, without specifying if it should be from renewable sources.
How did recent global events impact oil company profits?
Oil companies have benefitted from rising fossil fuel prices, posting windfall earnings since Middle East conflicts disrupted energy shipments.
How is global climate policy addressing fossil fuel reliance?
Recent COP meetings and published roadmaps call for planning a shift away from fossil fuels and reducing their supply from 2031 onward.

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