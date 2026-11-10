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In EU budget clash, Germany's Merz says all EU states must back Ukraine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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In EU budget clash, Germany's Merz says all EU states must back Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Germany's Merz: All EU Must Back Ukraine in Critical Budget Negotiations

EU Budget Talks and Support for Ukraine

Merz's Position on EU Contributions

Nov 10 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday that all European Union member states must back Ukraine and that support for Kyiv cannot be weakened, the latest salvo in a clash over the EU's long-term financing.

Merz wants the new EU budget that starts from 2028 to focus on boosting defence spending and competitiveness but also ensure all of the EU contributes to supporting Kyiv, after several states opted not to back a new loan for Ukraine last year.

Germany's Role and the Test of Western Resolve

The budget is another test of collective Western resolve over Ukraine more than four years after Russia's full-scale invasion, with Germany the EU's largest contributor and Ukraine's biggest backer.

Opposition from Other EU States

Slovakia's Criticism and the "Blackmail" Accusation

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico had earlier on Tuesday accused Merz of "blackmail" for linking Ukraine to the EU budget talks.

Merz's Response and the Need for Unity

"We are facing difficult budget negotiations within the European Union," Merz told reporters alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar in Berlin.

"We must fully incorporate our policy on Ukraine into the European budget. I am aware that there are differing views on this; at least four member states see things differently."

Letter to European Council and Funding Gap

In a letter to European Council President Antonio Costa seen by Reuters, Merz said all of the EU must contribute to funding Ukraine to help fill a projected €70 billion funding gap for 2027 — with an expected EU contribution of €45 billion.

Positions of Slovakia, Czech Republic, and Hungary

Fico has criticised EU policy on Ukraine, opposing military aid.

Last December, the EU agreed a €90-billion loan for Ukraine. Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary opted out and have signalled they will not take part in any new loan.

Hungary's Perspective on Budget Linkage

Magyar said he did "not necessarily consider it a good direction" if the EU budget was linked to another matter.

"I do not perceive this as blackmail, so I do not use such words at all, as everything is connected to everything else in today's world, but I think that this does not necessarily send a good message to the outside world," he said.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams and Anita Komuves; Editing by Linda Pasquini and Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Merz insists on unanimous EU support for Ukraine financing in the new long‑term budget, warning that without it the deal may falter (euronews.com)
  • Germany and other net‑contributor states demand cuts to the Commission’s nearly €2 trillion budget proposal, pushing to shift funds toward defence and competitiveness (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • The EU budget negotiations are deeply divided: ‘frugal’ states advocate trimming overall spending, while ‘friends of cohesion’ defend traditional agriculture and cohesion funding; Ukraine’s funding has become a new flashpoint (eprs.europarl.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Friedrich Merz's stance on EU support for Ukraine?
Friedrich Merz insists that all EU member states must contribute to supporting Ukraine and urges unified backing in upcoming EU budgets.
Why is the EU's new budget controversial?
The EU budget debate is controversial due to disagreements over financing Ukraine, with some member states refusing to participate in new loans.
Which countries opposed the EU loan to Ukraine?
Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary did not back the recent €90-billion EU loan to Ukraine and have signaled opposition to future loans.
What is the projected Ukraine funding gap for 2027?
The projected funding gap for Ukraine in 2027 is estimated at €70 billion, with an expected EU contribution of €45 billion.
How does this EU budget decision impact European defence and competitiveness?
Merz wants the EU budget to focus on increased defence spending and competitiveness while ensuring support for Ukraine.

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