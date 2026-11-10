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Nvidia-backed AI cloud firm Nscale considers delaying $35 billion listing, the Telegraph reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nvidia-backed AI cloud firm Nscale considers delaying $35 billion listing, the Telegraph reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Nvidia-backed Nscale May Delay $35 Billion NYSE IPO, Reports Indicate

Nscale's IPO Plans and Market Context

Potential Delay of Nscale's Stock Market Listing

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Nscale, a British cloud provider backed by chip giant Nvidia, is considering delaying a $35 billion stock market listing, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

Executive Assessment and Response

Executives at the data-centre developer are assessing whether to pause efforts to go public until next year, the report added.

Nscale did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Recent Developments Affecting Nscale

Microsoft's Decision and Its Impact

The report comes days after Reuters reported that Microsoft had declined an option to expand its existing agreement with Nscale to rent more computing power at a Texas data center.

Nscale's IPO Filing and Financial Backing

The London-based company filed for an IPO in September, when it sought about $3.5 billion in funding, including $2 billion from Nvidia.

Nscale plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol "NSCL."

Broader Market Implications

Anthropic's IPO as a Benchmark

The news about Nscale's IPO comes as Anthropic moves ahead with its own listing plans. The AI giant on Tuesday filed an updated prospectus for its IPO, seeking a valuation of up to $1.4 trillion, slightly short of some investors' expectations.

Wall Street's View on the AI Boom

Anthropic's IPO is seen as a key test of Wall Street's faith in the AI boom it helped ignite.

(Reporting by Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda and Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • Nscale, supported by Nvidia, may postpone its £26 billion (~$35 billion) public listing as executives reassess market timing and cloud demand environment. (techradar.com)
  • Microsoft recently declined to expand a compute‑capacity contract with Nscale at its Texas data center—though this doesn’t affect the $103 billion in contracted value disclosed in Nscale’s IPO filing. (fidelity.com)
  • Anthropic filed an updated IPO prospectus (Nov 10, 2026) targeting up to $1.4 trillion valuation and raising ~$64 billion in public offering plus $26 billion via private placement, testing market appetite for AI mega‑IPOs. (fidelity.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Nscale considering delaying its $35 billion IPO?
Executives are assessing whether to pause efforts to go public until next year, according to a Telegraph report.
Who is backing Nscale's IPO?
Nscale's IPO is backed by Nvidia, which invested $2 billion as part of the company's $3.5 billion funding target.
Where does Nscale plan to list its stock?
Nscale plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol 'NSCL.'
What recent developments affected Nscale's IPO plans?
Microsoft declined to expand an agreement to rent more computing power from Nscale at a Texas data center.
How does Nscale's IPO relate to Anthropic's listing?
Nscale's possible IPO delay comes as Anthropic moves ahead with its own IPO plans, which are seen as a key test for AI-related listings.

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