GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
ECB's rate path hinges on how far inflation spreads, Lane says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

ECB's rate path hinges on how far inflation spreads, Lane says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

ECB Rate Decisions Linked to Spread of Inflation Beyond Energy Costs

ECB's Approach to Interest Rate Decisions Amid Changing Energy Prices

Impact of Energy Price Fluctuations on Inflation

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Energy prices may be falling but the European Central Bank's interest rate decisions will depend on how strongly the recent surge in fuel costs spreads to wages and other prices, the ECB's chief economist said on Tuesday.

Core Inflation and Second-Round Effects

"If energy prices reverse - and they're already reversing in the last week, if that continues - you could see headline (inflation) falling but core inflation moving up as the second-round effects from what's already happened percolate," Philip Lane told a conference in London.

Uncertainty in Policy Timeline

"So I'm not going to convert it into a timeline for what exactly we do, but I would say people should be looking out for: 'is it coming in stronger or weaker than your projections?'."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by David Milliken. Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Energy prices have begun to reverse, potentially lowering headline inflation, but could fuel a rise in core inflation through pass‑through into wages and other prices; second‑round effects remain uncertain so far
  • The ECB is adopting a data‑dependent approach—monitoring whether inflation unfolds stronger or weaker than projected before deciding on interest rate actions
  • Philip Lane and ECB policymakers warn that persistent indirect pressures from energy cost shocks could keep inflation elevated longer, underscoring the need to remain vigilant

Frequently Asked Questions

What will determine the ECB's next interest rate moves?
The ECB's rate decisions depend on how far the recent surge in energy prices spreads to wages and core inflation.
Why might headline inflation fall while core inflation rises?
If energy prices decrease but their past impact continues to influence wages and other prices, core inflation could still move up.
Who made the recent comments about the ECB's interest rate strategy?
Philip Lane, the ECB's chief economist, made the comments during a conference in London.
Are energy prices currently rising or falling?
Energy prices are reversing and have been falling in the last week, according to the article.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Telecom Italia third-quarter core profit comes in line with expectations

Telecom Italia third-quarter core profit comes in line with expectations

Image for ECB urges Intesa to keep 'cautious' dividend policy after MPS acquisition

ECB urges Intesa to keep 'cautious' dividend policy after MPS acquisition

Image for Beauty firm Coty to restructure its business in France

Beauty firm Coty to restructure its business in France

Image for INWIT sees 2027 growth despite customer contract dispute

INWIT sees 2027 growth despite customer contract dispute

Image for Symrise taps Martin Huber as chief financial officer from April 2027

Symrise taps Martin Huber as chief financial officer from April 2027

Image for Fake UK Touchstone Exploration bidder gets suspended sentence

Fake UK Touchstone Exploration bidder gets suspended sentence

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Microsoft tops Nvidia's market cap for first time since June 2025
Microsoft tops Nvidia's market cap for first time since June 2025
Image for Fed officials open door to a half-point hike after inflation beats expectations
Fed officials open door to a half-point hike after inflation beats expectations
Image for Deutsche Bank expects Fed rate hike in January 2027 after hot inflation data
Deutsche Bank expects Fed rate hike in January 2027 after hot inflation data
Image for Portugal seeks more US investment in tech, energy and aerospace
Portugal seeks more US investment in tech, energy and aerospace
Image for Italian steelmakers halting production due to high energy costs, industry group says
Italian steelmakers halting production due to high energy costs, industry group says
Image for HSBC to open new London HQ in March or April 2027
HSBC to open new London HQ in March or April 2027
Image for Boeing jet deliveries drop 14% in October
Boeing jet deliveries drop 14% in October
Image for Exclusive-Security fears push Lithuania toward gas-backed power despite climate goals
Exclusive-Security fears push Lithuania toward gas-backed power despite climate goals
Image for Milan prosecutors ask to drop case against mayor and real estate magnate in planning probe
Milan prosecutors ask to drop case against mayor and real estate magnate in planning probe
Image for Still possible chipmaker Nexperia could reunite with Chinese operations, CEO says
Still possible chipmaker Nexperia could reunite with Chinese operations, CEO says
Image for Factbox-Amazon, Google set for big windfall from Anthropic IPO
Factbox-Amazon, Google set for big windfall from Anthropic IPO
Image for UK launches investigation into bank tax budget leak
UK launches investigation into bank tax budget leak
View All Finance Posts