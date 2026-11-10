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US confident Russian diesel cargo off US coast will sell in global market - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US confident Russian diesel cargo off US coast will sell in global market

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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US Confident Halted Russian Diesel Cargo Will Be Sold in Global Market

Russian Diesel Shipment to US Faces Legal and Logistical Hurdles

OSLO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's energy chief said on Tuesday the US was confident that the first cargo of Russian diesel headed for the US would eventually get sold in the global market despite the tanker carrying it coming to a halt recently.

Details of the Halted Tanker

Shipping data showed on Tuesday that the Agioi Fanendes has come to a halt off the US east coast. The halt followed warnings by a US governor and lawmakers about the legality of the ship's landing in the US.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, asked whether he was concerned that the vessel, which had originally signalled it was headed to New York, had been turned away, said he had no worries.

US Government Response

"Not at all. No, it'll go to another port," Wright told reporters in New Orleans. "We just want that diesel going into the world markets."

Background on the US-Russia Diesel Deal

President Donald Trump last month announced a surprise deal with Moscow to import diesel from Russia to help lower prices at the pumps ahead of this month's US midterm elections.

Legal Warnings and Political Reactions

New Jersey's Democratic Governor Mikie Sherrill this month warned local port officials and terminal operators against accepting Russian diesel, saying those shipments would break federal law. Sherrill said importing Russian diesel could expose businesses and individuals using New Jersey ports to harsh civil and criminal penalties.

Senators from both parties said last month that US law bars imports of energy from Russia until it ends aggression against Ukraine.

Details of the Tanker and Its Cargo

The Malta-flagged tanker was loaded with 40,000 metric tons of ultra-low sulphur diesel in Russia's Baltic port of Primorsk on October 22, LSEG shipping data showed, with an expected delivery date of November 7.

Status of the Tanker and Future Prospects

But Eastmed, the Greece-based company which manages the tanker, said a week later that the vessel was proceeding awaiting orders and that a port of discharge had not yet been nominated or finalised.

"Nothing has changed regarding the vessel's destination, she is still awaiting orders," Greece-based vessel manager Eastmed told Reuters on Tuesday.

Changing Destinations and Market Dynamics

Vessels may change their declared destination or revert to "for orders" status more than once during a voyage when a prospective deal falls through, plans change or the operator does not wish to declare its intended destination.

Other tankers carrying Russian diesel which had signalled the US Atlantic Coast as their destination later altered course, shipping data showed.

Russian Imports Banned in 2022

Former President Joe Biden had imposed a ban on US imports of Russian oil and petroleum products in 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Sanctions Waivers and Export Volumes

Trump in approving the deal last month waived parts of a new US sanctions law on Moscow and said Russia would immediately export 300,000 tons, or 2.25 million barrels, to the US and global markets, followed by 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons "immediately thereafter".

Market Analysis and Ship Status

Ellie Valencia, a senior analyst at Vortexa, said the ship's speed had come down from 10 knots several days ago to about 2 knots currently.

"What you can interpret from the speed is directly related to the status of the ship which is "FOR ORDERS", most likely meaning that it doesn’t yet have a specific buyer," Valencia said.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo and Renee Maltezou in Athens, Timothy Gardner in Washington DC, Arathy Somasekhar in Houston and Curtis Williams in New Orleans; writing by Timothy Gardner, editing by Terje Solsvik, Jason Neely, Barbara Lewis and Deepa Babington)

Key Takeaways

  • Agioi Fanendes loaded in Primorsk on Oct 22, signaled New York but is now idle off the U.S. coast awaiting orders
  • U.S. Energy Secretary expressed no concern—diesel expected to be diverted to global markets
  • Import ban under 2022 law remains, but Trump waived parts via a temporary sanctions license allowing these shipments

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Russian diesel tanker halted off the US coast?
The tanker carrying Russian diesel was halted following warnings from US governors and lawmakers about the legality of its landing, potentially violating federal law.
Will the Russian diesel cargo be sold despite the halt?
US officials are confident the diesel cargo will eventually be sold in the global market, even if it cannot be delivered to the US.
What legal risks are associated with accepting Russian diesel in the US?
Accepting Russian diesel could expose port operators and businesses to civil and criminal penalties under US law.
What was the original purpose of the Russian diesel deal?
The Trump administration approved the deal to help lower US fuel prices ahead of the midterm elections.
Can vessels like the Agioi Fanendes change their destination?
Yes, vessels can change their declared destination or await orders if deals fall through or plans change during their voyage.

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