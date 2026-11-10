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Beauty firm Coty to restructure its business in France - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Beauty firm Coty to restructure its business in France

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Coty to Restructure France Business, Cut 155 Jobs Following Review

Coty's Strategic Restructuring in France

Overview of the Announcement

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - CoverGirl owner Coty plans to restructure its business in France following a review, the company said on Tuesday. 

Key Drivers and Leadership

Prestige Brands Performance

• Strength in key prestige brands including Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss and Burberry is helping interim CEO Markus Strobel to revitalise Coty's business

Job Cuts and Organisational Changes

Details of Job Reductions

• Coty plans to cut 155 of 200 jobs in France, AFP reported last week, citing union sources

Strategic Alignment

• The proposal for France is aligned with Coty's strategy to build a simpler, more focused and more sustainable organisation, Coty said in a statement

Consumer Beauty and Prestige Business Review

• The proposal, which is subject to local labour law, includes a plan for reshaping Coty's consumer beauty business and a review of its prestige operating model in France, Coty said

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The job cuts—155 of approximately 200 roles—were revealed by unions and confirmed by Coty as part of its strategic review for a leaner, more targeted France operation (lefigaro.fr)
  • The restructuring includes overhauling the consumer beauty business and revisiting the prestige products operating model, aligning with Coty’s global Coty.Curated strategy (premiumbeautynews.com)
  • Coty’s recent financials show strong profit growth, driven by top prestige brands (Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Burberry), supporting its refocus and sustainability agenda (marketscreener.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Coty restructuring its business in France?
Coty is restructuring following a review to create a simpler, more focused and sustainable organisation.
How many jobs will be affected by Coty's restructuring in France?
Coty plans to cut 155 out of 200 jobs in France as part of the restructuring proposal.
What brands are supporting Coty's revitalisation effort?
Prestige brands including Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, and Burberry are supporting Coty's business revitalisation.
Is the restructuring plan in France final?
The proposal is subject to local labour law and has not yet been finalised.

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