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Microsoft tops Nvidia's market cap for first time since June 2025 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Microsoft tops Nvidia's market cap for first time since June 2025

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Microsoft Tops Nvidia in Market Cap Amid AI Uncertainty and CEO Probe

Market Movements and Company Valuations

(Corrects first paragraph to say Nvidia was the second most valuable company. Also corrects syntax in headline)

Microsoft Overtakes Nvidia

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Microsoft overtook Nvidia as the world's second-most valuable company on Tuesday, as the chip giant's shares fell on uncertainty over the outlook for AI and an investigation into whether Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Share Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft were down 0.4% at $543.25, while Nvidia lost more than 6% and was last at around $167.11.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft rose despite broader market volatility, briefly overtaking Nvidia in market cap amid the AI sell‑off. (schwab.wallst.com)
  • Nvidia’s decline stemmed from concerns over the sustainability of the AI boom and an internal probe into whether CEO Jensen Huang was targeted in a foreign spy effort. (live.euronext.com)
  • Broader market sentiment rallied, with indexes rebounding from midterm‑election driven AI fears—for example, the Nasdaq‑100 surged 3.4%, its biggest jump since March. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Microsoft surpass Nvidia in market capitalization?
Microsoft overtook Nvidia as the second most valuable company after Nvidia's shares fell due to uncertainty over the AI sector and an investigation into its CEO.
What caused Nvidia's share price to drop?
Nvidia's share price dropped more than 6% amid concerns about the outlook for AI and a reported investigation involving CEO Jensen Huang.
Who is being investigated at Nvidia?
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is reportedly under investigation regarding a possible foreign intelligence effort.
How did Microsoft's share price move compared to Nvidia?
Microsoft shares were down 0.4% at $543.25, while Nvidia shares fell over 6% to about $167.11.

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