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Finance

Portugal seeks more US investment in tech, energy and aerospace

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Portugal Urges More US Investment in Tech, Energy, and Aerospace Sectors

Portugal's Appeal to US Investors and Strategic Sectors

By Sergio Goncalves

US Investment Growth in Portugal

LISBON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Portugal urged US companies on Tuesday to ramp up investment and use it as a production and export hub for Europe, as American investment has more than doubled since 2019, making the United States the country's third-largest foreign investor.

Government's Position and Strategic Sectors

Economy Minister Manuel Castro Almeida told a Portuguese-American business forum that Portugal is "well placed to host new industrial and technological projects."

Portugal as a Base for US Companies

"We want to see more American companies choosing Portugal as a strong base from which to invest, produce, and export to Europe," he said.

Key Areas for Deeper Cooperation

Castro Almeida outlined four strategic areas for deeper cooperation: technology and digital platforms, energy and infrastructure, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, and defence and aerospace.

Importance of Security and Resilience

"The present international environment has reminded us of the importance of security, industrial resilience, and cooperation among allies," he said.

Current Status of US Investment

According to the Bank of Portugal, the total value of US investments in Portugal surged from €6.7 billion ($7.5 billion) in early 2019 to €16.8 billion at the end of 2025.

The US is now Portugal's third-largest foreign investor, ahead of Britain and China and behind Spain and France.

Major US Investments and Companies

US investments include semiconductors, automotive electronics, and energy equipment, and US technology companies such as Microsoft, IBM and Google have an established presence in Portugal.

Recent Developments in Technology and AI

Recent commitments to data centres and AI infrastructure have boosted the country's appeal, including Microsoft's planned $10 billion investment in AI infrastructure in Sines.

($1 = 0.8908 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. investment in Portugal more than doubled (+~150%) from €6.7 billion in 2019 to ~€16.8 billion by end‑2025, making the U.S. the third‑largest foreign investor in Portugal.
  • Portugal is pitching itself as a strategic base for U.S. companies to invest, produce, and export in Europe, emphasizing industrial resilience and alliance cooperation.
  • Key target areas: technology & digital platforms, energy & infrastructure, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, and defence & aerospace, backed by major U.S. tech commitments like Microsoft’s $10 billion AI project in Sines.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Portugal seeking more US investment?
Portugal wants to strengthen its position as a production and export hub for Europe by attracting more American investment, especially in strategic industries.
Which sectors are targeted for deeper US-Portugal cooperation?
Portugal is focusing on technology and digital platforms, energy and infrastructure, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, and defence and aerospace.
How much has US investment in Portugal increased?
US investment in Portugal surged from €6.7 billion in 2019 to €16.8 billion by the end of 2025, making the US the third-largest foreign investor.
Which US technology companies have a presence in Portugal?
Established US technology companies in Portugal include Microsoft, IBM, and Google, with recent major commitments in data centers and AI infrastructure.
What is the significance of Portugal's appeal for American investors?
Portugal offers industrial resilience, security, and cooperation opportunities, making it attractive for US companies to expand their European operations.

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