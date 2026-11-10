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French Thales to deliver two drone-detecting radar systems to Romania earlier, defence ministry says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French Thales to deliver two drone-detecting radar systems to Romania earlier, defence ministry says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Thales Accelerates Delivery of Drone-Detecting Radar Systems to Romania

Early Delivery of Advanced Radar Systems to Strengthen Romanian Defense

BUCHAREST, Nov 10 (Reuters) - French military ​equipment maker Thales has agreed to deliver two drone-detecting radar systems to Romania earlier than initially agreed, the Romanian defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Details of the Accelerated Delivery

• Company representatives met with Defence Minister Stefan Radu Oprea and confirmed the possibility of delivering two radar systems earlier by a few weeks and months than initially agreed, respectively.

Contract Overview and Funding

• Romania has signed a contract for 12 Ground Master 200 MM/A radar systems from Thales worth roughly 247 million euros ($275.43 million), to be funded under the European Union's new re-armament initiative SAFE.

Delivery Timeline

• The first radar system was to be delivered around April 2027, ministry sources have said. The deliveries are staggered until 2030.

Strategic Importance of the Radar Systems

• "The (delivery) acceleration will enable Romania's Air Force to benefit earlier from modern capabilities to detect air threats, from low flying drones to aircraft and rockets flying at high altitude," the ministry said.

• The systems are knows as "gap fillers," smaller, shorter-range radars that detect low-flying aircraft, cruise missiles, or drones that slip under long-range radar coverage areas.

Regional Security Context

• NATO member Romania shares a 614-km (381-mile) border with Ukraine and has repeatedly reported Russian drone incursions into its airspace since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Additional Contracts and Capabilities

• Romania has a separate contract with Thales to provide four ‌radar systems, supporting both civil and military airspace surveillance and approach ​and landing operations.

($1 = 0.8968 euros)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

Key Takeaways

  • Thales and Romania’s defence ministry agreed on 10 November 2026 to advance delivery of two GM200 MM/A “gap‑filler” radars, enabling earlier operational capability.
  • Romania’s €247 million contract for 12 Ground Master 200 MM/A radars is financed via the EU’s SAFE re‑armament fund; deliveries were set to run from April 2027 to 2030.
  • Romania received its first €2.5 billion EU pre‑financing under SAFE in August 2026, covering radar systems among other defence equipment, to accelerate modernisation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What radar systems is Thales delivering to Romania?
Thales is delivering two Ground Master 200 MM/A drone-detecting radar systems to Romania.
Why are the radar deliveries being accelerated?
The accelerated delivery will enable Romania's Air Force to detect air threats earlier, including drones and aircraft.
How many radar systems has Romania ordered from Thales?
Romania has signed a contract for 12 radar systems from Thales worth approximately 247 million euros.
When were the first radar systems originally due for delivery?
The first system was scheduled for delivery in April 2027, with deliveries staggered until 2030.
What is the purpose of these radar systems?
These gap filler radars detect low-flying drones, aircraft, and missiles that can evade long-range radar.

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