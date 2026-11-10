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ECB urges Intesa to keep 'cautious' dividend policy after MPS acquisition - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB urges Intesa to keep 'cautious' dividend policy after MPS acquisition

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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ECB Presses Intesa for Cautious Dividend Policy After MPS Acquisition

ECB Guidance and Conditions for Intesa’s Acquisition of Monte dei Paschi di Siena

ECB’s Stance on Dividend Distribution

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has called for a "cautious approach to dividend distribution" in approving Intesa Sanpaolo's €34.5 billion ($38.5 billion) acquisition of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the offer's investor document showed.

Regulatory Approvals and Offer Details

Consob Approval and Prospectus Publication

Intesa published the offer's prospectus on Tuesday after receiving on Sunday approval from Italian markets regulator Consob ahead of kicking off the tender period on November 24.

ECB’s Ancillary Provisions

Intesa said the ECB's clearance contained so-called ancillary provisions, such as the requested for a detailed integration plan within six months after the deal closes.

Capital Buffer and Distribution Policy

Maintaining Adequate Capital Buffers

The ECB has recommended Intesa maintains capital buffers adequate to the "complexity and execution risks" of the transaction.

Dividend and Buyback Policy

Cash Dividend Payout Ratio

Intesa's distribution policy includes a cash dividend payout ratio of 75% of profits with up to another 20% of profits potentially to be paid out as share buybacks following a yearly assessment it carries out after seeing how earnings fared.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8968 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • ECB authorised Intesa’s takeover of Monte dei Paschi but attached conditions urging a cautious dividend policy and robust capital buffers to mitigate execution risks.
  • Intesa must submit a detailed integration plan within six months of deal closure and maintain capital buffers commensurate with transaction complexity and risks.
  • Intesa’s dividend policy envisages up to 95 % of profits distributed (75 % cash dividends, 20 % share buybacks), subject to ECB and shareholder approval, and is under scrutiny given the size of the acquisition.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the ECB request from Intesa Sanpaolo regarding dividends?
The ECB urged Intesa Sanpaolo to maintain a cautious approach to its dividend distribution policy following the acquisition of Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
What is the value of Intesa's acquisition of Monte dei Paschi di Siena?
The acquisition is valued at €34.5 billion ($38.5 billion).
What provisions did the ECB include with its approval?
The ECB approval includes ancillary provisions such as submitting a detailed integration plan within six months after the deal closes.
What is Intesa's dividend payout policy?
Intesa's policy includes a cash dividend payout ratio of 75% of profits, with up to another 20% potentially paid as share buybacks after yearly assessments.
When does the tender period for the acquisition begin?
The tender period for the acquisition begins on November 24.

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