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Finance

Symrise taps Martin Huber as chief financial officer from April 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Finance Markets leadership Appointments

Martin Huber Named New Symrise Chief Financial Officer Starting April 2027

Symrise Announces CFO Succession Plan

Appointment of Martin Huber as CFO

Nov 10 (Reuters) - German flavours and fragrances group Symrise said on Tuesday that Martin Huber will step into the role of chief financial officer from April next year, replacing Olaf Klinger.

Statement from Supervisory Board

"As part of our long-term succession planning, we are pleased to welcome Martin Huber," said Michael Koenig, chair of the supervisory board, in a statement published after market close.

Current CFO Olaf Klinger's Departure

Klinger's Decision to Step Down

Current CFO Klinger said he did not intend to seek a further term at Symrise beyond January 2028 and felt it was the right moment to step down.

Martin Huber's Previous Experience

Professional Background

Roles at Nespresso and Aryzta

Huber previously served as financial officer at Nestle's Nespresso brand and Swiss food company Aryzta.

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Martin Huber brings more than 20 years of international finance and leadership experience from roles at Nestlé, Nespresso, and Aryzta, and will become Symrise CFO on April 1, 2027 (finanzen.net)
  • Olaf Klinger, who has served as Symrise CFO for over eleven years, will remain in the role until March 31, 2027 to ensure a smooth transition (finanzen.net)
  • The change is part of a long‑term succession plan; Huber is expected to support the ongoing ONE SYM transformation, focus on disciplined capital allocation, profitable growth and value creation (finanzen.net)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Symrise appointed as its next chief financial officer?
Symrise has appointed Martin Huber as its next chief financial officer starting April 2027.
Who will Martin Huber replace as CFO at Symrise?
Martin Huber will replace Olaf Klinger as CFO at Symrise.
What is the effective date for Martin Huber taking over as CFO?
Martin Huber will step into the CFO role at Symrise from April 2027.
What is Olaf Klinger's plan regarding his role at Symrise?
Olaf Klinger does not intend to seek a further term and will step down as CFO before January 2028.
What relevant experience does Martin Huber bring to Symrise?
Martin Huber previously served as financial officer at Nestle's Nespresso brand and Swiss food company Aryzta.

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