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Siemens Energy adds up to €9 billion to share buyback plan - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Siemens Energy adds up to €9 billion to share buyback plan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Siemens Energy Announces €9 Billion Expansion to Share Buyback Through 2030

Siemens Energy Share Buyback Program Details and Market Context

Overview of the Buyback Expansion

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy plans to buy back up to €9 billion ($10.04 billion) worth of additional shares through the end of fiscal 2030, the German energy technology company said on Tuesday.

Existing Share Buyback Programme

The planned purchases would be in addition to an ongoing share buyback programme of up to €6 billion, Siemens Energy said in a regulatory disclosure.

Financial Performance and Market Drivers

Upcoming and Recent Financial Results

The company is due to report fourth-quarter results on Wednesday.

Record Third-Quarter Performance

It posted record third-quarter sales, margins and orders in August, driven by demand for gas turbines from expanding AI data centres in the US and power plant projects in the Middle East.

Industry Trends and Demand Factors

Those trends, along with governments increasingly turning to gas to cut emissions, have fuelled demand for power plants and related equipment in what some industry executives have described as a "super cycle."

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8968 euros)

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Total buyback capacity rising to up to €15 billion through FY2030 (new €9 billion plus original €6 billion).
  • Share buybacks are underpinned by record Q3 sales, margins and orders driven by gas‑turbine demand in AI data centres and Middle East power projects (the so‑called “super cycle”).
  • The announcement precedes Q4 FY2026 results to be released on November 11, where updated capital‑allocation plans through 2030 are expected.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will Siemens Energy spend on its share buyback plan?
Siemens Energy plans to buy back up to €9 billion worth of additional shares by the end of fiscal 2030.
Is the €9 billion buyback in addition to an existing programme?
Yes, the new buyback is in addition to an ongoing €6 billion share buyback programme.
What is driving Siemens Energy's recent financial performance?
Strong demand for gas turbines from AI data centres in the US and power plant projects in the Middle East have driven growth.
When will Siemens Energy report its fourth-quarter results?
Siemens Energy is due to report fourth-quarter results on Wednesday.
What global trends are boosting demand for Siemens Energy's products?
Expansion of AI data centres, increased gas usage to cut emissions, and new power plant projects are boosting demand.

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