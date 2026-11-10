GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Fed officials open door to a half-point hike after inflation beats expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Fed officials open door to a half-point hike after inflation beats expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Fed Officials Signal Potential Half-Point Rate Hike as Core Inflation Persists

Fed Policymakers Respond to Persistent Core Inflation and Market Reactions

By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Odds the US Federal Reserve may raise interest rates half a percentage point at its December meeting jumped on Tuesday after new data showed prices rising faster than expected and policymakers opened the door to a quicker pace of rate hikes.

October Inflation Data and Market Impact

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% month over month in October, a drop from the 0.6% in September as energy inflation receded, but the index excluding volatile food and energy prices rose 0.3% for the third month in a row, evidence of persistent "core" inflation that also showed signs of spreading through the economy.

Fed Officials Signal Willingness for Larger Rate Hike

In comments overnight in London, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that a core reading of 0.3% for October would prompt him to consider a half point hike at the Fed's December 8-9 meeting. With a quarter-point rate hike all but assured, market bets on a larger increase were rapidly building amid a broad bond market selloff and at midmorning were close to 15%.

If core consumer prices rise 0.3% or more from September, "a stronger policy move may be needed," Waller said at a conference hosted by King's Business School and the Money Macro & Finance Society. "In that case, I believe a 50 basis point hike in the policy rate should be considered at the December meeting."  

Risks to Fed Credibility and Market Response

Sticking with a smaller rate increase, Waller said, risks hurting the Fed's inflation-fighting credibility given inflation that's too high and appears to be broadening out. Economists had expected core monthly inflation to drop to 0.2% in October.

The CPI data and Waller's comments drove a powerful selloff in the US Treasury market, with the yield on 2-year notes — a proxy for Fed policy expectations — rising by the most since early April 2025.

Additional Fed Perspectives on Rate Policy

“It may be possible to move more rapidly,” than the quarter-point hike approved in September, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said in separate remarks at an energy conference. Logan says she feels the Fed needs to raise rates at least half a percentage point before pausing to take stock.

“The goal should be to make policy modestly restrictive so we can sustainably deliver both maximum employment and stable prices,” Logan said, adding that the current rate set in a 3.75% to 4% range was too low and “adding to inflationary pressures.”

Broader Economic and Political Context

The October inflation data follow midterm elections that revolved around cost-of-living issues and ended in a dramatic rebuke of President Donald Trump and the Republican party.

The October data showed unexpected jumps in auto insurance, public transportation and medical services that could land particularly hard on middle- and lower-income households that policymakers see as the weak link in an overall solid consumer spending picture.

Expert Analysis and Inflation Outlook

“There was not much in today’s report to assuage concerns about ongoing inflation risks or the fact that the Fed will need to hike rates further to tamp down price pressures,” Omair Sharif, president of Inflation Insights, wrote after the release of the latest consumer price data.

He said the consumer price data put the core Personal Consumption Expenditures price index on track to rise 0.34% in October, a more than 4% annualized pace and an increase from the month before. The Fed sets its 2% inflation target using the PCE index, but considers the core figure a better measure of inflation trends.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Key Takeaways

  • October headline CPI rose 0.4% month-over-month, easing from September’s 0.6%, but core CPI—excluding food and energy—held at 0.3% for the third straight month, underscoring persistent inflation pressures. (bls.gov)
  • Fed Governor Christopher Waller, speaking in London, said that while he leans toward a standard quarter-point rate hike in December, if core CPI remains around 0.3% or higher, then a 50‑basis‑point increase should be considered to maintain the Fed’s inflation-fighting credibility. (marketscreener.com)
  • Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan echoed hawkish sentiments, stating that with core CPI running at 0.3% in October, the Fed should deliver at least two more quarter-point hikes promptly to prevent inflation from becoming entrenched. (in.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Federal Reserve considering a half-point rate hike in December?
Persistently high core inflation and strong CPI data have increased the likelihood of the Fed raising rates by half a percentage point to better address inflation risks.
What did the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data show?
The CPI rose 0.4% in October, with core inflation excluding food and energy up 0.3% for the third consecutive month, signaling ongoing price pressures.
How did markets react to the inflation data and Fed statements?
Bond markets saw a major selloff, and 2-year Treasury yields surged, reflecting rising expectations of a more aggressive Fed rate increase.
What are the main drivers behind the ongoing inflation?
Unexpected jumps in auto insurance, public transportation, and medical services contributed to core inflation, affecting especially middle- and lower-income households.
What inflation measure does the Fed use to set its policy target?
The Fed uses the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, focusing on the core figure as a preferred inflation trend metric.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Deutsche Bank expects Fed rate hike in January 2027 after hot inflation data

Deutsche Bank expects Fed rate hike in January 2027 after hot inflation data

Image for Portugal seeks more US investment in tech, energy and aerospace

Portugal seeks more US investment in tech, energy and aerospace

Image for Italian steelmakers halting production due to high energy costs, industry group says

Italian steelmakers halting production due to high energy costs, industry group says

Image for HSBC to open new London HQ in March or April 2027

HSBC to open new London HQ in March or April 2027

Image for Boeing jet deliveries drop 14% in October

Boeing jet deliveries drop 14% in October

Image for Exclusive-Security fears push Lithuania toward gas-backed power despite climate goals

Exclusive-Security fears push Lithuania toward gas-backed power despite climate goals

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Fake UK Touchstone Exploration takeover bidder gets suspended sentence
Fake UK Touchstone Exploration takeover bidder gets suspended sentence
Image for Microsoft tops Nvidia's market cap for first time since June 2025
Microsoft tops Nvidia's market cap for first time since June 2025
Image for Milan prosecutors ask to drop case against mayor and real estate magnate in planning probe
Milan prosecutors ask to drop case against mayor and real estate magnate in planning probe
Image for Still possible chipmaker Nexperia could reunite with Chinese operations, CEO says
Still possible chipmaker Nexperia could reunite with Chinese operations, CEO says
Image for Factbox-Amazon, Google set for big windfall from Anthropic IPO
Factbox-Amazon, Google set for big windfall from Anthropic IPO
Image for UK launches investigation into bank tax budget leak
UK launches investigation into bank tax budget leak
Image for AstraZeneca bolsters vaccine pipeline with US-biotech Omniose acquisition
AstraZeneca bolsters vaccine pipeline with US-biotech Omniose acquisition
Image for In EU budget clash, Germany's Merz says all EU states must back Ukraine
In EU budget clash, Germany's Merz says all EU states must back Ukraine
Image for Oil dependence is bad for the climate and the economy, UN chief tells COP31
Oil dependence is bad for the climate and the economy, UN chief tells COP31
Image for Italy sees planned F-35 fighter jet spending rise by €7.3 billion
Italy sees planned F-35 fighter jet spending rise by €7.3 billion
Image for BoE's Lombardelli sees risk that persistent inflation will crystallise
BoE's Lombardelli sees risk that persistent inflation will crystallise
Image for Sterling nudges lower as Waller comments, US data underpin dollar
Sterling nudges lower as Waller comments, US data underpin dollar
View All Finance Posts