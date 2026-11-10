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Italy sees planned F-35 fighter jet spending rise by €7.3 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy sees planned F-35 fighter jet spending rise by €7.3 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Finance Defense Military Spending Markets

Italy Raises F-35 Fighter Jet Budget by €7.3 Billion Amid Defense Push

Italy's Increased Investment in F-35 Fighter Jets

Background and Budget Details

ROME, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italy's government is seeking parliamentary approval to increase planned investment in F-35 fighter jets by €7.28 billion ($8.17 billion), lifting the programme's overall cost by more than 50%, according to a parliamentary document.

Original Programme Approval and Revised Budget

• The programme was approved in 2009 with a planned budget of €13.5 billion. The additional funding would bring total spending to €20.8 billion.

Timeline for New Investment

• The new investment is due to begin next year and run through 2039.

Reasons for Budget Increase

Factors Driving Higher Costs

• The government said the cost revision reflected technological upgrades, stricter security requirements, inflation and changes in the euro-dollar exchange rate.

Context: European Defense Spending

Regional Security Concerns

• The increase comes as European countries boost defence spending in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and broader security concerns.

Italy's Commitment to Military Investment

• Italy has pledged to gradually raise military expenditure and accelerate investment in advanced military capabilities as allies push for stronger European defence.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8908 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Angelo Amante and Giulia SegretiEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy is requesting parliamentary approval to raise F‑35 programme costs by approximately €7.28 billion, boosting total spending by over 50 % to €20.8 billion (alanews.it)
  • Despite reducing the total number of aircraft from 131 to 115, costs escalated due to technological upgrades, stricter security, extended support, infrastructure updates, inflation and euro‑dollar exchange swings (alanews.it)
  • This investment is part of Italy’s broader effort to increase defence spending—in line with NATO and EU frameworks, including activation of the national escape clause to allow higher defence spending through 2028 (documenti.camera.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Italy increasing spending on F-35 fighter jets?
Italy is increasing planned investment in F-35 fighter jets by €7.28 billion, raising the overall programme cost by more than 50%.
What will be the total cost of Italy's F-35 programme?
The total cost will increase from the original €13.5 billion to €20.8 billion after the additional funding.
Why has Italy increased its F-35 budget?
The increase is due to technological upgrades, stricter security requirements, inflation, and changes in the euro-dollar exchange rate.
When will the new F-35 investment begin and how long will it last?
The new investment is set to begin next year and will run through 2039.
How is Russia's invasion of Ukraine affecting Italy's defense spending?
European countries, including Italy, are boosting defense spending in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and wider security concerns.

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