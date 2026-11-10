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Poland's Orlen ends long-term QatarEnergy LNG contract over delivery failure - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland's Orlen ends long-term QatarEnergy LNG contract over delivery failure

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Poland's Orlen Terminates LNG Contract With QatarEnergy Amid Delivery Failures

Orlen Ends LNG Agreement With QatarEnergy Due to Force Majeure

By Marwa Rashad

Background of the Termination

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Poland's largest energy group Orlen said on Tuesday it terminated one of its two long-term liquefied natural gas supply contracts with QatarEnergy after an ongoing force majeure left the supplier unable to meet its delivery obligations.

Impact of the Iran War on LNG Exports

The move marks the first known termination of a long-term QatarEnergy LNG contract since the Iran war disrupted exports from the world's second-largest LNG exporter. It underscores the commercial toll of the conflict on Qatar's LNG business, which buyers had long regarded as one of the most reliable sources of supply.

Details of the Terminated Contract

The contract covered 1 million metric tons of LNG per year and was due to remain in force until 2034, but Orlen said it exercised its right to terminate the agreement on November 10 because of the prolonged disruption.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo in Mexico City and Marwa Rashad in London; Editing by Leroy Leo and Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Orlen exercised its right to terminate the 1 mtpa deal on November 10, 2026, citing ongoing force majeure that prevented QatarEnergy from fulfilling deliveries; the contract will remain valid for another 60 days post-notice. (bankier.pl)
  • The terminated agreement, entered in 2009 and effective since 2016, used oil-indexed pricing and was worth approximately €570 million in 2026; Orlen continues to honor a second 1 mtpa contract with gas-indexed pricing valid until 2034. (bankier.pl)
  • The termination highlights broader supply shocks from the U.S.–Israeli–Iran war—Qatar’s LNG exports have been severely disrupted by facility damage and Strait of Hormuz blockages, prompting force majeure declarations and significant global market strain. (lse.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Orlen terminate its LNG contract with QatarEnergy?
Orlen terminated the contract due to ongoing force majeure, which left QatarEnergy unable to meet its LNG delivery obligations.
How much LNG was covered by the terminated contract?
The contract covered 1 million metric tons of LNG per year.
When was the Orlen-QatarEnergy LNG contract originally set to expire?
The contract was set to remain in force until 2034.
What event disrupted QatarEnergy's LNG exports?
Exports were disrupted due to the Iran war.
Is this the first long-term QatarEnergy LNG contract to be terminated?
Yes, it is the first known termination since the recent conflict disrupted exports.

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