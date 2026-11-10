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Telecom Italia third-quarter core profit comes in line with expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Telecom Italia third-quarter core profit comes in line with expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Telecom Italia Reports Q3 Results In Line With Analyst Expectations

Telecom Italia Q3 2023 Financial Performance Overview

November 10 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia reported third-quarter core earnings broadly in line with expectations on Tuesday, supported by revenue growth in its Enterprise and Brasil activities.

Poste Italiane Increases Stake in Telecom Italia

State-backed financial conglomerate Poste Italiane increased its stake in Telecom Italia (TIM) to 87% in recent months, as part of a plan to create a national champion in digital infrastructure and services.

Key Financial Highlights

EBITDA and Revenue Performance

• Its quarterly EBITDA after lease came in at €1.05 billion, compared to €1.04 billion in a company-provided consensus

• Revenues in the period from July to September stood at €3.61 billion, beating estimates of €3.56 billion

Outlook and Strategic Priorities

• The former phone monopoly also confirmed its 2026 outlook

• "Our priorities remain clear: sustainable growth, cash generation, debt reduction and value creation for all shareholders," said CEO Pietro Labriola in a statement

Upcoming Shareholder Meeting

Meeting Details and Agenda

• TIM's board called for a shareholder meeting on December 17, in ordinary and extraordinary sessions

Share Buyback Authorization

• Among the items on the meeting agenda, shareholders will be asked to revoke the authorisation to purchase and cancel treasury shares, initially granted in April

• "The proposal takes into account the new shareholding structure and the reduction in free float," TIM added in the statement

(Reporting by Enrico Sciacovelli; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • EBITDA after leases was €1.05 billion, matching the consensus figure of €1.04 billion.
  • Q3 revenues rose to €3.61 billion, beating analysts’ expectation of €3.56 billion and underpinned by growth in Enterprise and TIM Brasil segments.
  • Poste Italiane has secured approximately 85.8% of TIM’s share capital, edging toward full control; a shareholder meeting is set for December 17 to adjust share buy‑back authorisation.
  • TIM confirmed its full‑year 2026 guidance amid strategic priorities of sustainable growth, cash generation, debt reduction, and value creation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Telecom Italia's EBITDA after lease for Q3?
Telecom Italia reported a Q3 EBITDA after lease of €1.05 billion, matching analyst expectations.
How much did Telecom Italia's revenues exceed estimates in Q3?
Revenues for Q3 stood at €3.61 billion, beating estimates of €3.56 billion.
What change did Poste Italiane make regarding its stake in Telecom Italia?
Poste Italiane increased its stake in Telecom Italia to 87% in recent months.
What outlook did Telecom Italia confirm?
Telecom Italia confirmed its 2026 outlook in the latest financial report.
When is Telecom Italia's next shareholder meeting scheduled?
TIM's board called for a shareholder meeting on December 17.

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