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Italian steelmakers halting production due to high energy costs, industry group says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italian steelmakers halting production due to high energy costs, industry group says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Energy Italy

Italian Steelmakers Stop Production as High Energy Costs Hit Industry

Impact of Energy Prices on Italian Steel Industry

ROME, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Major Italian steelmakers have halted or are progressively shutting down production as surging electricity and gas prices make operations economically unsustainable, industry lobby Federacciai said on Tuesday.

Competitiveness and Industry Repercussions

• The association said in a statement that high energy costs were undermining the competitiveness of Italian steelmakers compared with European rivals

Industry-Wide Effects

• Federacciai, which did not name the companies halting operations, warned of repercussions for the entire industry

Decarbonisation and Vulnerability

• It said Italy's steel industry was among Europe's most decarbonised but also among the hardest hit by high energy costs

Factors Driving Energy Price Surge

• Low gas storage levels in Europe and disruptions caused by the Iran war pushed the benchmark Dutch front-month contract to a high of over €104 ($116.75) per megawatt-hour (MWh) last month

Industry Response and Government Measures

• Federacciai said it would seek a meeting with trade unions in the coming days to discuss the situation and its impact on the sector's competitiveness

• The Italian government on Monday approved measures to curb the impact of rising gas prices on power bills for households and businesses, with critics saying they would only have a marginal impact

($1 = 0.8908 euros)

(Writing by Francesca Piscioneri; Editing by Alvise Armellini and Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Federacciai reports that elevated energy costs are eroding the competitiveness of Italian steelmakers versus European peers, despite being among Europe’s most decarbonised producers.
  • Europe’s natural gas storage levels entering winter are at multi‑year lows, intensifying gas and electricity price pressure amid Middle East supply disruptions.
  • Italy’s steel sector, heavily based on electric furnaces, faces acute cost disadvantages: energy costs in Italy have been notably higher than in countries like Germany.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Italian steelmakers halting production?
Italian steelmakers are halting or slowing production due to unsustainable energy costs, particularly for electricity and gas.
What is Federacciai's role in this situation?
Federacciai, an industry lobby group, reported the production halts and warned about the negative impact on sector competitiveness.
How are high energy costs affecting Italy's steel industry?
High energy costs are undermining Italian steelmakers' competitiveness compared to their European rivals, putting the sector at risk.
What government action has been taken in response to rising energy prices?
The Italian government approved measures to reduce the impact of rising gas prices on household and business power bills.
What caused the spike in European gas prices?
Low gas storage levels in Europe and disruptions from the Iran war have driven up benchmark gas prices.

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