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INWIT sees 2027 growth despite customer contract dispute - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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INWIT sees 2027 growth despite customer contract dispute

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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INWIT Projects 2027 Growth Despite Revenue Decline and Contract Dispute Challenges

INWIT's Financial Performance and Strategic Outlook

Recent Financial Results

November 10 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest mobile telecoms towers company INWIT said on Tuesday that third-quarter net profit and consolidated revenue fell from a year earlier.

Growth Projections and Contract Uncertainties

2027 Growth Expectations

General Manager Diego Galli said INWIT expects to return to growth in 2027, despite uncertainty over telecoms operators Fastweb and Telecom Italia (TIM) deciding not to renew their master service agreement(MSA) with the company in March.

Key Financial Highlights

  • Third-quarter net profit and consolidated revenue fell 11.8% and 0.9% respectively from last year
  • INWIT confirmed 2026 guidance, forecasting revenue in the range of €1.050-1.090 billion and an EBITDA margin of about 90%

Challenges and Strategic Moves

Ongoing Contract Disputes

A dispute with Swisscom's Italian arm over early contract termination is still ongoing

Potential Take-Private Deal

Shareholder Actions

Reuters reported in October that leading shareholders in INWIT are arranging the financing for a potential take-private deal

(Reporting by Fabrizio La Rocca; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • INWIT confirms 2026 guidance: €1.050‑1.090 bn revenue, ~90 % EBITDA margin, solid Free Cash Flow outlook
  • Legal and contractual dispute persists: Fastweb and TIM have terminated or not renewed MSAs (valid until 2038), with proceedings ongoing and AGCOM conciliatory meeting set for November 26
  • Leading shareholders (Ardian and Oak Holdings 1) exploring take‑private financing amid uncertainty; Mubadala may join as investor

Frequently Asked Questions

What impact did the contract dispute have on INWIT's financial results?
INWIT's third-quarter net profit fell by 11.8% and consolidated revenue declined by 0.9% year-on-year, partly due to uncertainty from customer contract disputes.
What is INWIT's financial outlook for 2026?
INWIT confirmed its 2026 guidance, forecasting revenue between €1.050 and €1.090 billion and an EBITDA margin of about 90%.
Who are the telecom operators involved in the contract dispute with INWIT?
Telecoms operators Fastweb and Telecom Italia (TIM) decided not to renew their master service agreement with INWIT, leading to ongoing disputes.
When does INWIT expect to return to growth?
INWIT expects to return to growth in 2027, despite ongoing uncertainty from contract disputes.
Are there any significant shareholder actions related to INWIT?
Yes, leading shareholders are reportedly arranging financing for a potential take-private deal, according to Reuters.

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