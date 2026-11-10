GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Deutsche Bank expects Fed rate hike in January 2027 after hot inflation data - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Deutsche Bank expects Fed rate hike in January 2027 after hot inflation data

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Inflation interest rates

Deutsche Bank Expects US Fed Rate Hike in January 2027 on Hot CPI Data

Deutsche Bank’s Outlook on Federal Reserve Rate Hikes

Hotter-than-Expected CPI Data Fuels Rate Hike Expectations

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Tuesday said it expects an additional 25-basis-point interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve in January 2027, after a hotter-than-expected October inflation reading boosted bets on higher borrowing costs.

"This morning's CPI data continued to show broad-based gains, reinforcing our concerns from earlier this year about the persistence of price pressures," Deutsche Bank said in a note.

Previous Rate Hike Projections and Current Interest Rate Range

The brokerage previously expected the central bank to raise rates in December and March. The interest rate is now in the 3.75% to 4% range.

October CPI Details and Market Reactions

The CPI increased 0.4% last month, above 0.3% estimated by economists polled by Reuters, pushed up by higher costs for food and accommodation. This left the Fed on course to raise interest rates next month.

Traders are pricing in an almost 99% chance of a hike in December, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Fed Officials’ Comments and Deutsche Bank’s Assessment

Earlier in the day, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the central bank should raise interest rates by at least 25 basis points next month even if inflation cooled in October. If price pressures accelerated, policymakers should consider a half-percentage-point increase, he said.

"Governor Waller's comments this morning opened the possibility of a 50bps rate increase in December. While we would not rule it out, a larger increment is not our base case," Deutsche Bank said.

(Reporting by Kanchana Chakravarty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • October CPI rose 0.4%, above the 0.3% forecast, heightening concerns about persistent inflation — prompting Deutsche Bank to push its expected Fed hike to January 2027.
  • Markets are pricing in roughly a 96% chance of a 25‑bp rate hike at the December 8–9 meeting, with a small possibility of a 50‑bp move if inflation worsens — bolstered by Waller’s comments.
  • Christopher Waller said he supports a 25‑bp increase at the December meeting and is open to a 50‑bp hike if inflation accelerates, underscoring the Fed’s hawkish tilt.

Frequently Asked Questions

What rate hike does Deutsche Bank expect from the US Fed in 2027?
Deutsche Bank expects a 25-basis-point interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve in January 2027.
What is the current US Federal Reserve interest rate range?
The current US Federal Reserve interest rate is in the 3.75% to 4% range.
How did CPI data for October impact market expectations?
The CPI increased by 0.4% in October, causing traders to increase bets on another Fed rate hike.
What did Fed Governor Christopher Waller say about future rate hikes?
Fed Governor Christopher Waller suggested raising rates by at least 25 basis points next month, and did not rule out a 50bps hike.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Portugal seeks more US investment in tech, energy and aerospace

Portugal seeks more US investment in tech, energy and aerospace

Image for Italian steelmakers halting production due to high energy costs, industry group says

Italian steelmakers halting production due to high energy costs, industry group says

Image for HSBC to open new London HQ in March or April 2027

HSBC to open new London HQ in March or April 2027

Image for Boeing jet deliveries drop 14% in October

Boeing jet deliveries drop 14% in October

Image for Exclusive-Security fears push Lithuania toward gas-backed power despite climate goals

Exclusive-Security fears push Lithuania toward gas-backed power despite climate goals

Image for Milan prosecutors ask to drop case against mayor and real estate magnate in planning probe

Milan prosecutors ask to drop case against mayor and real estate magnate in planning probe

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Fake UK Touchstone Exploration takeover bidder gets suspended sentence
Fake UK Touchstone Exploration takeover bidder gets suspended sentence
Image for Microsoft tops Nvidia's market cap for first time since June 2025
Microsoft tops Nvidia's market cap for first time since June 2025
Image for Fed officials open door to a half-point hike after inflation beats expectations
Fed officials open door to a half-point hike after inflation beats expectations
Image for Still possible chipmaker Nexperia could reunite with Chinese operations, CEO says
Still possible chipmaker Nexperia could reunite with Chinese operations, CEO says
Image for Factbox-Amazon, Google set for big windfall from Anthropic IPO
Factbox-Amazon, Google set for big windfall from Anthropic IPO
Image for UK launches investigation into bank tax budget leak
UK launches investigation into bank tax budget leak
Image for AstraZeneca bolsters vaccine pipeline with US-biotech Omniose acquisition
AstraZeneca bolsters vaccine pipeline with US-biotech Omniose acquisition
Image for In EU budget clash, Germany's Merz says all EU states must back Ukraine
In EU budget clash, Germany's Merz says all EU states must back Ukraine
Image for Oil dependence is bad for the climate and the economy, UN chief tells COP31
Oil dependence is bad for the climate and the economy, UN chief tells COP31
Image for Italy sees planned F-35 fighter jet spending rise by €7.3 billion
Italy sees planned F-35 fighter jet spending rise by €7.3 billion
Image for BoE's Lombardelli sees risk that persistent inflation will crystallise
BoE's Lombardelli sees risk that persistent inflation will crystallise
Image for Sterling nudges lower as Waller comments, US data underpin dollar
Sterling nudges lower as Waller comments, US data underpin dollar
View All Finance Posts