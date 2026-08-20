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Novonesis expects results from weight-loss drug supplement study in 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Novonesis, Novo Nordisk Target Microbiome Benefits for GLP-1 Drug Users by 2027

Novonesis and Novo Nordisk Collaboration on Microbiome Supplements

By Vera Dvorakova and Jesus Calero

Research Timeline and Objectives

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Danish biosolutions maker Novonesis expects results in the second half of 2027 from research with Novo Nordisk into whether microbiome supplements could provide additional benefits alongside GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, its chief executive told Reuters.

The companies announced the partnership last year to explore how the gut microbiome could improve metabolic health and to develop and test synbiotic food supplements.

Shift in Research Focus

The focus has since shifted to whether solutions targeting the microbiome can deliver benefits alongside GLP-1-based medicines, a Novo Nordisk spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Supplementation Approach

Novonesis CEO Ester Baiget said people taking GLP-1 medicines would also take "a combination of synbiotics, probiotics and prebiotics", with results from the research expected in the second half of 2027.

Expected Outcomes and Study Measures

When announcing the collaboration, the companies said they planned to study the supplements' effects on measures including blood glucose and cholesterol, as well as changes in the gut microbiome and related biomarkers.

Expertise and Industry Collaboration

The work brings together Novo Nordisk, maker of obesity drug Wegovy, and Novonesis' expertise in probiotics and the human microbiome, as companies seek to develop products and services tailored to users of weight-loss drugs.

Market Opportunities and Industry Response

Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and other drugmakers are racing to capture a share of the booming obesity market, and growing use of GLP-1 medicines is creating opportunities for food, nutrition and supplement companies targeting patients' changing dietary needs.

Food Industry Initiatives

Nestle is developing products aimed at weight-loss drug users, while dairy companies and food manufacturers are investing to meet rising demand for protein-rich products.

Novonesis Business Overview

Novonesis, formed through the merger of Novozymes and Chr. Hansen, supplies enzymes and microorganisms. Its Human Health business includes probiotics, human milk oligosaccharides and other nutrition products.

Future Collaborations

Baiget declined to say whether Novonesis could pursue similar collaborations with other obesity-drug makers.

(Reporting by Vera Dvorakova and Jesus Calero in Gdansk; editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Novonesis was created in January 2024 via the merger of Novozymes and Chr. Hansen, combining strengths in enzymes, probiotics and human milk oligosaccharides (novozymesonehealth.com).
  • The collaboration with Novo Nordisk focuses on synbiotic, probiotic and prebiotic supplements taken alongside GLP‑1 weight‑loss medications, aiming to improve outcomes like blood glucose, cholesterol, and metabolic biomarkers; results are expected in the second half of 2027 (novonesis.com).
  • The initiative reflects a broader industry trend: food, nutrition and supplement companies are tailoring products to meet evolving needs of the growing population using GLP‑1 obesity medications—a market also targeted by Nestlé and others (reddit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Novonesis expect results from its GLP-1 supplement study?
Novonesis expects to see results from the study in the second half of 2027.
What is the focus of the Novonesis and Novo Nordisk partnership?
The partnership is focused on studying if microbiome supplements can enhance benefits for users of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.
What types of supplements are being tested alongside GLP-1 medicines?
The study involves a combination of synbiotics, probiotics, and prebiotics alongside GLP-1 drugs.
Which obesity drug manufacturer is collaborating with Novonesis?
Novonesis is collaborating with Novo Nordisk, the maker of Wegovy.
What measures will be studied in the supplement trial?
Researchers will study effects on blood glucose, cholesterol, gut microbiome changes, and related biomarkers.

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