GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ocado confirms Denmark's nemlig as latest European partner - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Ocado confirms Denmark's nemlig as latest European partner

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Ocado Announces Partnership with Denmark's Nemlig for Automated Grocery Warehouse

Ocado and Nemlig Collaboration: Key Details and Market Impact

Partnership Confirmation and Warehouse Development

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - British technology and online supermarket group Ocado on Thursday confirmed Danish online grocer nemlig as the previously unnamed European retailer announced as its latest partner last month.

Under the partnership, nemlig and Ocado will build a new robotic warehouse, or Customer Fulfilment Centre (CFC), as Ocado calls them, near Copenhagen.

Market Reaction and Stock Performance

Ocado shares jumped over 12% on July 21 when the deal was announced as it provided a boost to the group's embattled technology solutions business.

The stock was up 2% on Thursday, paring losses over the past 12 months to 32%.

Denmark's Largest Pure-Play Online Grocer

DENMARK'S LARGEST PURE-PLAY ONLINE GROCER

Ocado said nemlig is Denmark’s largest pure-play online supermarket, with sales of DKK 3.3 billion ($516.31 million) in 2025/26.

Future Plans for Nemlig and Ocado

Nemlig plans to transfer its existing order volumes into the new CFC when it goes live in 2028 but will continue to operate its existing webshop and manage last-mile delivery to its customers.

Challenges and Strategic Repositioning

North American Partnerships: Kroger and Sobeys

Ocado is trying to reposition itself after two key North American partners scaled back their tie-up.

Kroger in the U.S. and Sobeys in Canada opted to close robotic warehouses they ran with Ocado, blaming weaker-than-expected demand.

Business Model Viability Concerns

Their retreat raised fresh questions over the viability of Ocado's business model, particularly for grocery partners whose customers are spread beyond dense urban areas.

Additional Information

($1 = 6.3915 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Muvija M)

Key Takeaways

  • Nemlig is Denmark’s largest pure‑play online supermarket, with DKK 3.3 billion (~USD 516 million) in 2025/26 sales.
  • The new CFC will use Ocado’s latest ‘Re:Imagined’ technology suite and is expected to go live in fiscal 2028.
  • The deal follows recent setbacks in North America, where Kroger and Sobeys scaled back or closed Ocado-powered CFCs, putting pressure on Ocado’s tech‑solutions business.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ocado’s latest European partner?
Ocado's latest European partner is Danish online grocer nemlig.
What will Ocado and nemlig build together in Denmark?
Ocado and nemlig will build a new robotic warehouse, known as a Customer Fulfilment Centre, near Copenhagen.
When will the new fulfilment centre go live?
The new fulfilment centre is expected to go live in 2028.
How did Ocado’s share price react to the announcement?
Ocado shares jumped over 12% when the deal was announced.
Why are Ocado's business partnerships under scrutiny?
Recent retreats by U.S. and Canadian partners raised questions about Ocado's business model viability in less densely populated regions.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Novonesis expects results from weight-loss drug supplement study in 2027

Novonesis expects results from weight-loss drug supplement study in 2027

Image for German prosecutors file charges in tax fraud case against four former Commerzbank staff

German prosecutors file charges in tax fraud case against four former Commerzbank staff

Image for France fines Boohoo €2.3 million over deceptive discounts on website

France fines Boohoo €2.3 million over deceptive discounts on website

Image for FTSE 100 falls as JD Sports tumbles on profit warning

FTSE 100 falls as JD Sports tumbles on profit warning

Image for Sterling hits six-month high against fading dollar

Sterling hits six-month high against fading dollar

Image for Tanker off Yemen boarded by armed people, diverted towards Somalia, UKMTO says

Tanker off Yemen boarded by armed people, diverted towards Somalia, UKMTO says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Trump warns of economic consequences for any country that supports Iran
Trump warns of economic consequences for any country that supports Iran
Image for Serbia turns to Russia to help fight wildfires
Serbia turns to Russia to help fight wildfires
Image for Oil hits 3-week high on Middle East supply concerns amid war impasse
Oil hits 3-week high on Middle East supply concerns amid war impasse
Image for UK factory orders show best performance since November 2024, CBI survey shows
UK factory orders show best performance since November 2024, CBI survey shows
Image for German economy hampered by depleted rivers, Bundesbank says
German economy hampered by depleted rivers, Bundesbank says
Image for Ukraine hits Russia's TANECO oil refinery, oil terminal, military says
Ukraine hits Russia's TANECO oil refinery, oil terminal, military says
Image for Exclusive-Fidelity International plans to pull out of wholly owned China fund unit, sources say
Exclusive-Fidelity International plans to pull out of wholly owned China fund unit, sources say
Image for Frustrated Moscow drivers face long queues to refill as fuel shortages return
Frustrated Moscow drivers face long queues to refill as fuel shortages return
Image for Monte dei Paschi CEO to unveil strategy to fend off Intesa's €36 billion bid
Monte dei Paschi CEO to unveil strategy to fend off Intesa's €36 billion bid
Image for Bond relief ebbs, stocks fall as investors question Treasury's rescue efforts
Bond relief ebbs, stocks fall as investors question Treasury's rescue efforts
Image for Dollar falls to three-month low as Treasury moves to soothe bond jitters
Dollar falls to three-month low as Treasury moves to soothe bond jitters
Image for Insurer Aegon boosts buyback plan, but CFO exit raises uncertainty
Insurer Aegon boosts buyback plan, but CFO exit raises uncertainty
View All Finance Posts