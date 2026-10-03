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Tens of thousands protest across Spain over housing crisis - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tens of thousands protest across Spain over housing crisis

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 3, 2026

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Finance Housing Protests

Thousands Rally in Madrid and Across Spain Over Mounting Housing Crisis

Nationwide Protests Erupt Over Housing Issues and Political Response

MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Madrid and other Spanish cities on Saturday as they stepped up demands for action to tackle a mounting housing crisis after government measures were struck down by the opposition.

Public Outcry and Calls for Action

Some demonstrators waved posters calling for a general strike after the measures drawn up to address mass anger over the eviction of an 87-year-old woman in Madrid, and other housing issues, were rejected in parliament on Friday.

Voices from the Protest

"It's a shame," said Nando de Anguulo, 26, who joined Saturday's protest in Madrid. "It only proves that it is us the people who have to adapt to the political parties, and not the politicians to what the people want, and this can't go on like that."

Political Implications and Government Response

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez might call a snap election for November after the legislation failed to pass, Spanish media reported on Friday, and would be watching the strength of Saturday's protests before making a decision.

Official Silence

Sanchez's office refused to comment on the reports.

Protest Developments Across Spain

Valencia: Clashes and Police Response

In the southeastern city of Valencia, demonstrators clashed with police who fired rubber bullets and tear gas to break up protests.

Incidents at City of Arts and Sciences

About 30 protesters managed to get inside the City of Arts and Sciences, a landmark cultural building in the city, before they were ousted by police. Other demonstrations in 50 Spanish cities were peaceful.

Union Involvement and Future Actions

Valeria Racu, spokeswoman for the Tenants Union, told reporters in Madrid that a general strike would be called after talks with labour unions.

Scale of the Demonstrations

About 70,000 protesters took part in Saturday's demonstration in Madrid, the Spanish government said.

Impact of Weather on Protests

Protests planned in Barcelona and the nearby city of Hospitalet de Llobregat were called off because of heavy rain.

(Reporting by Graham Keeley,Leonardo Benassatto, Jaime Lopez, Alejandro Martinez, Juan Barbosa and Elena Rodriguez; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • The eviction of Maricarmen, an 87‑year‑old long‑term tenant, has become a national symbol of the housing crisis, sparking protests across more than 50 cities (elpais.com).
  • Saturday’s demonstration in Madrid drew about 70,000 people according to government figures; protesters demanded indefinite rental contracts and rallied behind calls for a general strike (cadenaser.com).
  • The protests accelerated after parliamentary defeat of proposed housing decrees, prompting continued encampments, country‑wide mobilisation, and mounting pressure on Prime Minister Sánchez amid speculation of a snap election (huffingtonpost.es).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are people protesting in Spain over housing?
Protesters are demanding action after government measures to tackle the housing crisis were rejected in parliament, following incidents like the eviction of an elderly woman.
Which Spanish cities saw the largest housing protests?
Major protests occurred in Madrid, Valencia, and 50 other cities across Spain, while protests in Barcelona and Hospitalet de Llobregat were canceled due to rain.
How did the police respond to the protests in Valencia?
Police in Valencia used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protestors who had entered a landmark building, while most other city protests remained peaceful.
How many people participated in the Madrid housing protest?
According to the Spanish government, about 70,000 protesters joined the demonstration in Madrid.
Will there be a general strike over the housing crisis in Spain?
A general strike may be called after talks between the Tenants Union and labor unions regarding the ongoing housing crisis.

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