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EU not concerned about gas supply or storage filling, Commission says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU not concerned about gas supply or storage filling, Commission says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets

EU Confident in Gas Supply Stability Despite Lower Storage Levels

Current Status of EU Gas Storage and Supply

EU Storage Levels and Official Statement

BRUSSELS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - There is no immediate concern about natural gas supply in the European Union as storage in the bloc is at 62% of the capacity, European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova said on Thursday. 

Challenges in Filling Gas Storage

EU countries are struggling to fill gas storage ahead of winter, as high gas prices since the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran have deterred companies from buying fuel to store. EU-wide gas storage was filled to 74% of capacity at the same time last year, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Kate Abnett)

Key Takeaways

  • EU gas storage is at 62% capacity as of August 20, lower than the 74% at the same time in 2025 (euronews.com)
  • The European Commission and Energy Union Task Force confirm no immediate risk to supply for winter 2026‑27 thanks to diversified LNG and pipeline sources (commission.europa.eu)
  • EU measures—including AccelerateEU, strengthened regulations, and flexible storage rules—bolster preparedness despite high gas prices and geopolitical tensions (energy.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the EU concerned about its current natural gas supply?
No, the European Commission states there is no immediate concern regarding the EU's natural gas supply.
What is the current gas storage level in the EU?
EU gas storage is currently at 62% of its total capacity.
How does this year’s gas storage compare to last year?
Gas storage was at 74% capacity at the same time last year, compared to 62% this year.
Why are EU countries struggling to fill storage ahead of winter?
High gas prices, following the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, have discouraged companies from buying fuel for storage.
Who provided the information on EU gas storage levels?
The data on storage levels was reported by Gas Infrastructure Europe and European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova.

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