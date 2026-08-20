EU Confident in Gas Supply Stability Despite Lower Storage Levels
Current Status of EU Gas Storage and Supply
EU Storage Levels and Official Statement
BRUSSELS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - There is no immediate concern about natural gas supply in the European Union as storage in the bloc is at 62% of the capacity, European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova said on Thursday.
Challenges in Filling Gas Storage
EU countries are struggling to fill gas storage ahead of winter, as high gas prices since the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran have deterred companies from buying fuel to store. EU-wide gas storage was filled to 74% of capacity at the same time last year, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Kate Abnett)